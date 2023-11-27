Ancient Wisdom Part 30: Chamomile tea can ease pain and fatigue, aid sleep; know all benefits

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. Chamomile, the wonder herb was popularised in India during the rule of Mughal emperors and since then it has been grown extensively

Chamomile tea, the ancient wonder has been finding approval in modern times thanks to its wonderful therapeutic properties. The soothing floral beverage can help in pain relief, easing stress and aiding sleep. In this edition of Ancient Wisdom we discuss how sipping this herbal tea can help manage stress, anxiety issues, and improve sleep quality. The hot beverage is also helpful in easing menstruation pain, muscle spasm and arthritis pain. Adding chamomile tea in your diet can do wonders for your well-being. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 29: 7 benefits of consuming bajra in winters, ways to add the millet to your diet)

The age-old herb that has been used by mankind for thousands of years originated in Egypt and was also cultivated in India, South America, South Africa and Australia. The wonder herb was popularised in India during the rule of Mughal emperors and since then it has been grown extensively. The dried flowers of chamomile have been in use for over thousands of years in countries like Greece, Rome and Egypt. It was used for the treatment of stomach issues, cramps, dermatitis, and minor infections.

Also read

As per National Library of Medicine, the medicinal properties of chamomile is due to its terpenoids and flavonoids. Chamomile preparations are used to cure hay fever, inflammation, muscle spasms, menstrual disorders, insomnia, ulcers, wounds, gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatic pain, and haemorrhoids.

The essential oil in the herb has also many uses in beauty and cosmetics.

Benefits of chamomile tea

"Chamomile tea, derived from the dried flowers of the chamomile plant, has been cherished for centuries for its numerous health benefits and calming properties. This herbal infusion is renowned for promoting relaxation, aiding digestion, and boosting overall well-being," says Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, creator of Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, who elaborates many benefits of the herb.

1. Stress relief and anxiety reduction: Chamomile tea is widely recognised for its natural calming effects. It contains compounds that bind to receptors in the brain, promoting relaxation and reducing stress and anxiety levels.

2. Improved sleep quality: A warm cup of chamomile tea before bedtime can be a soothing ritual that helps induce sleep. The tea's mild sedative properties make it a popular choice for those seeking a natural remedy for sleep issues.

3. Digestive aid: Chamomile tea has been used for centuries to address digestive problems. It helps relax the muscles in the digestive tract, reducing symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and gas. The anti-inflammatory properties also contribute to a calmer stomach.

4. Antioxidant boost: Rich in antioxidants, chamomile tea provides a defense against oxidative stress. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, contributing to overall health and supporting the immune system.

5. Skin health: Beyond internal benefits, chamomile tea can be beneficial for the skin. It possesses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, making it a gentle remedy for skin irritations. Applying chamomile tea topically can help alleviate conditions like eczema and promote overall skin health.

Also read

How chamomile tea was used in ancient times

"Chamomile tea has a rich history dating back to ancient times. The Egyptians revered it for its medicinal properties, using it to treat ailments like fever and digestive issues. In ancient Rome and Greece, chamomile was a symbol of dedication to the gods and was often used as an offering in religious ceremonies. The tea gained popularity across Europe during the Middle Ages, where it was embraced for its calming effects and as a remedy for sleep disorders," says Chawla.

Interesting facts about chamomile tea

1. Anti-inflammatory properties: Chamomile tea contains compounds like chamazulene that possess anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it a popular choice for alleviating conditions such as arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

2. Skin soothing qualities: Chamomile tea has been used topically for its skin soothing benefits. It can help relieve skin irritations, such as eczema and dermatitis, and promote healing.

3. Sleep aid: One of the most celebrated aspects of chamomile tea is its ability to induce relaxation and improve sleep quality. The tea contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific receptors in the brain, reducing anxiety and promoting restful sleep.

4. Digestive aid: Chamomile tea is known for its digestive benefits. It can help alleviate indigestion, bloating, and gas. The tea's anti-spasmodic properties also make it effective in soothing stomach cramps.

5. Immune system support: Packed with antioxidants, chamomile tea helps support the immune system by combating free radicals. Regular consumption may contribute to overall immune health.

ALSO READ

Who shouldn't have chamomile tea

While chamomile tea is generally considered safe for most individuals, there are certain groups who should exercise caution or avoid it altogether.

"Individuals who are allergic to plants in the Asteraceae family, such as ragweed, marigolds, or daisies, may experience allergic reactions to chamomile. Pregnant women should consult their healthcare provider before consuming chamomile tea, as it may have mild uterine-stimulating effects. Additionally, individuals taking blood thinners or antiplatelet drugs should be cautious, as chamomile may enhance the effects of these medications," says Chawla.