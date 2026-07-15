Habit of drinking energy drinks? Cardiologist Dr Ashutosh Kumar warns how your heart may react

To push through a long, monotonous and demanding day, energy drinks may seem like a convenient solution for many people, including college students and working professionals.



ALSO READ: Can obesity make your heart age faster? Cardiologist reveals why heart failure and strokes may occur at a younger age Many students rely on energy drinks to pull all-nighters. (Picture credit: Ai generated)

The culture surrounding energy drinks and caffeine consumption in general has become pervasive, with people relying on them in unhealthy ways to pull all-nighters or power through tight deadlines.

But what are the health ramifications of consuming too much caffeine? To understand the impact on the heart, Dr Ashutosh Kumar, Head of the Cardiac Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Unit at Arete Hospitals, shared his insights, outlining how energy drinks can affect heart rate, blood pressure and rhythm, along with the warning signs that should not be ignored.

He answered some relevant questions about how the cardiovascular system reacts to energy drinks.

Why does an energy drink make your heart beat spike? Energy drinks can trigger symptoms that may resemble anxiety, such as the intense feeling of your heart pounding in your chest. The cardiologist confirmed that consuming too much caffeine may cause the heart rate to shoot up: “Your heart rate can shoot up unexpectedly." Certain stimulants commonly found in energy drinks may be responsible for this reaction.

“Most energy drinks contain very high amounts of caffeine, often along with stimulants like taurine and guarana,” the cardiologist highlighted the red flag stimulants responsible for palpitations.

Dr Kumar observed that young people misinterpret a racing heart after consuming energy drinks as anxiety, when it may actually be caused by ‘stimulant overload.’

How may heart rhythm change? Your heart rhythm may also be disrupted because of too much caffeine.

The cardiologist revealed what he sees often in his practice. “Patients may complain of a sudden ‘missed beat,’ fluttering sensation, or an odd thumping feeling in the chest after consuming large amounts of coffee, energy drinks, or pre-workout stimulants.”