French biochemist shares ‘simple meal hack’ that can reduce blood sugar spikes by up to 70%

Keeping your blood sugar steady is key to energy, metabolism, and long-term health. While diet and exercise are important, the order in which you eat your food can make a surprising difference. Jessie Inchauspé, French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author, shares in her October 9 Instagram post how following the right sequence at meals may help control glucose levels more effectively. (Also read: AIIMS trained gastroenterologist says if you love your liver, you’ll want to try this ‘matcha chia pudding recipe’ ) Eating in the right order can help manage blood sugar levels, says biochemist. (Image by Pixabay)

How eating in right order reduces glucose spikes

“This is glucose hack number one: eating your food in the right order,” says Jessie, a biochemist and author known for her work on blood sugar management. She explains, “It’s not just what you eat that matters, but how you eat it as well. Science shows that the order in which you eat your food can reduce your glucose spike by up to 70%.”

“That means less cravings, less inflammation, and more energy,” she adds. According to Inchauspé, the ideal sequence is simple: start with vegetables, follow with protein and fat, and finish with starches and sugars.

Tips to keep in mind

She shared an important note in the caption, “It’s not always possible or enjoyable to decompose your meal like this. But try to do it whenever it’s easy, since this hack can have such a big impact on your glucose levels.”

Also, Inchauspé emphasises, “You don’t need to wait between the foods! I like just remembering veggies first, and carbs towards the end of the meal when it’s easy.” Following this approach can help you better manage blood sugar, support overall metabolic health, and feel more energised throughout the day.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.