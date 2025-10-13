AIIMS trained gastroenterologist says if you love your liver, you’ll want to try this ‘matcha chia pudding recipe’

Your liver works hard every day to keep your body healthy, so giving it a little support by eating nutrient-rich, wholesome foods can help support liver health, and one dessert in particular fits the bill perfectly. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his October 12 Instagram post that a matcha chia pudding is not just delicious, it’s a liver-friendly treat you’ll definitely want to try. (Also read: Florida gastroenterologist explains how menopause can trigger bloating, constipation and gut issues; offers simple tips ) Dr Sethi shares nutritious matcha chia pudding recipe for liver health.(Pexels)

Why is matcha chia pudding good for your liver

“If you love your liver, then you will want to try this matcha chia pudding recipe,” says Dr Sethi. He explains that the recipe combines the antioxidant power of green tea with the fibre-rich goodness of chia seeds, making it a nutrient-packed way to start your day. “It’s simple, delicious, and supports both liver and gut health,” he adds.

“To make it, just stir 2 tablespoons of chia seeds into 1 cup of Greek yoghurt, mix in 1 teaspoon of matcha powder, and then add 1 teaspoon each of vanilla extract and honey for natural sweetness. This combination not only tastes amazing but also delivers a breakfast that’s nourishing, energising, and liver-friendly,” Dr Sethi says.

Health benefits of matcha

According to a 2022 study published in Current Research in Food Science, matcha tea offers several potential health benefits, including enhancing cognitive function, supporting cardio-metabolic health, and providing anti-tumour properties.

A 2023 study published in Food Research International notes that matcha (Camellia sinensis) is packed with bioactive compounds like catechins, caffeine, and amino acids. The review highlights its antioxidant effects, potential cognitive and cardiovascular benefits, and emphasises that cultivation and processing methods play a key role in determining its health impact.

