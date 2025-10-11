Florida gastroenterologist explains how menopause can trigger bloating, constipation and gut issues; offers simple tips

Menopause brings a range of changes to a woman's body, including hormonal fluctuations and shifts in metabolism. But many are unaware that it can also affect gut health. Dr Joseph Salhab explains how menopause affects gut health, causing digestive issues like bloating and diarrhoea.

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, based in Florida, US, explains in his October 10 Instagram post how these changes impact digestion, gut bacteria, and overall gastrointestinal well-being. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares how he lost 15 kgs, reversed fatty liver with 3 simple gut health changes )

Menopause and gut health: What changes should you expect?

"Menopause can change digestion, including bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, or appetite shifts. The same hormones that drive menopause can also influence gut motility and the microbiome. The good news? Small, steady habits help: fibre-forward meals, probiotic-rich foods, daily movement, and protecting sleep/stress," Dr Joseph wrote in the caption.

"Menopause isn't a pause, it's your next chapter," says Dr Joseph. But he points out that the hormonal changes that come with menopause can also affect gut health. "As estrogen and progesterone decline, they can influence gut motility, how fast food moves through your system, and may even shift the gut microbiome," he explains.

This can lead to symptoms like bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea. "Add in stress or poor sleep, and these digestive issues can flare up," Dr Salhab adds.

What lifestyle changes can support gut health

So, what can help? Dr Salhab recommends small but consistent lifestyle changes:

Build a fibre-forward plate: Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support digestion.

Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support digestion. Add probiotic-rich foods: Yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Move most days: Aim for around 30 minutes of moderate activity to support gut motility.

Aim for around 30 minutes of moderate activity to support gut motility. Protect your sleep and manage stress: Quality rest and stress management are essential for overall gut health.

"Small, steady changes add up," says Dr Salhab. "If symptoms persist or start to impact your quality of life, it's important to consult a healthcare professional."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.