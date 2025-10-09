AIIMS gastroenterologist shares how he lost 30 kgs, reversed fatty liver with 3 simple gut health changes

For many, losing weight can feel like a constant struggle, from juggling busy schedules to navigating countless diet fads. But focusing on your gut and making small, consistent lifestyle tweaks can make the process more effective and sustainable. Dr Sethi reveals gut health secrets behind his 30 kg weight loss.(Instagram/@doctor.sethi)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared in his October 9 Instagram post how three simple gut-focused lifestyle changes helped him shed 30 kilos. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist says include ‘jowar, bajra and ragi rotis’ in your diet; shares their amazing health benefits )

How Dr Saurabh Sethi lost 30 kgs

“Most people don’t know this, but I’ve lost 30 lbs,” says Dr Sethi, reflecting on his personal weight loss journey. For years, he tried everything, various diets, intense workouts, long cardio sessions, and restrictive meal plans. Yet, nothing seemed to last.

According to Dr Sethi, “It wasn’t until my GI and Hepatology fellowship that I realised I was missing the most important piece, the gut.” Once he focused on improving his gut health, everything changed.

The results were significant, he not only lost 30 lbs, but also reversed fatty liver, moved out of pre-diabetes, and gained steady energy, better sleep, and sharper focus.

What lifestyle changes made the biggest difference

Dr Sethi shares that his approach this time was very different from conventional methods:

From counting calories to counting ingredients: He emphasises the importance of paying attention to hidden sugars and bad oils rather than just calories.

He emphasises the importance of paying attention to hidden sugars and bad oils rather than just calories. From cutting carbs to controlling sugar spikes: He paired carbs with fibre, protein, and healthy fats to balance glucose levels effectively.

He paired carbs with fibre, protein, and healthy fats to balance glucose levels effectively. From low-fat processed foods to real, fibre-rich foods: He focused on consuming foods that nourish the gut.

He explains that this transformation also reshaped how he practices medicine. “I’ve seen the same truth with hundreds of patients: when you fix the gut, you fix the foundation, metabolism, immunity, even brain function,” Dr Sethi notes.

Summing up his experience, he says, “In medicine and in life, the best results never come from quick fixes, they come from addressing the foundation.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.