Fortis gastroenterologist says this daily drink can dissolve liver fat: Drink 3 to 4 cups daily

Coffee is an essential part of many people's daily morning routine. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), caffeine, chlorogenic acid (CGA), trigonelline, diterpenes, and melanoids are compounds in coffee known for their health benefits. Black coffee contains health benefits that can help dissolve liver fat. (Pexels)

However, it matters how you take your coffee to reap all its benefits. A cuppa with loads of added sweeteners or sugars and milk isn't the best choice. It is black coffee that is actually beneficial for you, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya.

“Black coffee isn’t just a morning ritual; it’s medicine for your liver. Without milk and sugar, it becomes one of the rare natural drinks proven to dissolve liver fat and protect against long-term damage,” he wrote in the caption.

Let's find out how:

The power of black coffee on the liver

Dr Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, explained the effects of black coffee on the liver. He stated that coffee, without added milk or sugar, has a positive impact on our liver: it is uniquely effective at dissolving fat accumulated in the liver! Here's how:

Explaining the health benefits of drinking black coffee on the liver, the gastroenterologist said, “Black coffee without milk and sugar is the only substance which can dissolve fat from the liver. It's like a plus for the liver.”

How many cups of coffee should you be drinking daily?

The gastroenterologist stated that numerous scientific studies support the benefits of black coffee. “Drinking three to four cups a day can dissolve all the fat in your liver, improve liver health, boost metabolism, and keep fat buildup under control. Coffee is a very, very, very good protector for your liver,” he added.

Benefits of drinking coffee for heart health

A 2023 study in The Ochsner Journal shows a positive outlook on daily coffee drinking. It indicates that moderate caffeine intake, defined as one to three cups per day, is safe for heart health and may lower the risk of heart disease.

Meanwhile, a study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology shows that drinking two to three cups daily is linked to a lower risk of dying from heart-related issues.

“So, next time you sip black coffee, remember it’s not just energy in a cup, it’s protection in a cup,” Dr Vatsya pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

