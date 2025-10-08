Study reveals this exercise helps to improve memory and keeps your brain sharp as you age

Exercise offers protective benefits for brain health, supporting cognitive functions. A study published in Aging and Disease identified a particular type of exercise, based on the intensity, that could significantly improve memory and learning, particularly for older adults. The researchers identified that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) was the most effective. Brain health can be protected with the help of exercises. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What did the study find?

The researchers followed the participants aged 65-85, divided into three groups, across three exercise paces: low-intensity training, medium-intensity training and high-intensity interval training. The participants followed these exercises for six months. The researchers aimed to understand which of the three benefited the hippocampus the most, the region in the brain most crucial for memory and learning.

The findings revealed that those participants who did HIIT showed improvements in hippocampal function. As per the researchers, the benefits lasted up to five years. They also recommended that just three HIIT sessions per week for six months could benefit your brain.

HIIT is intense exercise within short periods, from sprints, skipping rope, jump squats, to mountain climbers.

Jump squat is intensive, a very rigorous exercise. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Why does HIIT work for brain?

The study highlighted a chemical called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). It helps brain cells grow and develop connections. Based on the findings, the researchers explained that HIIT, in a way, increases this chemical, giving the brain a strength workout. Other than this effect, cortisol, the stress hormone, also sees changes, which in turn are linked to better hippocampal functions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.