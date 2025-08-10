Are you overdoing workouts at gym? Know the risks of overtraining syndrome, bone and muscle damage

Social media has a variety of fitness-related recommendations, including workout suggestions, motivational mantras to keep pushing for gains, and intense tips promising drastic results in weeks or months. This may prompt gym-goers to go all in, working out intensively. But this all-intensive, aggressive approach to working out may put too much strain on your health, inviting injuries, burnout, and long-term damage. Overtraining at the gym has many potential risks. This requires one to be cautious of unsupervised workouts.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to get an understanding of the serious injury risks that can happen from overdoing workouts and how an unsupervised, high-intensity approach can harm your body in the long run.

From joint pain to muscle inflammation, there are big health risks if you keep working out without any healthy breaks.(Shutterstock)

1. Overtraining syndrome

One of the major concerns of overdoing workouts and pushing beyond physical limits at the gym is overtraining syndrome. Dr Mayank Vijayvargiya, Consultant, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, Complex Trauma and Reconstruction, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, addressed the risk of overtraining syndrome and explained that it happens when the body does not get sufficient rest and recovery. It increases injury risk. He also quoted the findings from a 2020 study.

He said, "There is also something called Overtraining Syndrome. It’s what happens when your body doesn’t get enough time to rest and recover. It can mess with your sleep, make you feel constantly tired, and even lower your immunity. A study from 2020 in Frontiers in Physiology found that intense training, especially in people who are new to it, can throw off your hormones and can put strain on your heart.

Speaking about unsupervised exercise, Dr Vijayvargiya cautioned against the risk of conditions such as tendonitis, muscle strains, joint pain, and even stress fractures occurring more frequently than most people realise.

2. Hurts bone and muscle health

Going overboard with your workouts also has serious bone and muscle risks. Dr Abhijit Agashe, Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, highlighted these as the two most vulnerable areas, often bearing the brunt of overtraining through injuries like stress fractures, tendonitis, and joint strain.

Overtraining disturbs the remodelling process in bone tissue. He explained this process, “Old bone tissue is constantly being replaced by new bone tissue in a process known as remodelling. By promoting bone strength, physical activity is essential to this process. Overtraining, especially during high-impact activities, can disrupt this bone remodelling process and result in stress fractures from repetitive strain.”

Dr Agashe also emphasised the heightened risk of osteoporosis from overtraining. It is a condition where bones weaken and become fragile, especially when the body lacks adequate rest and essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.

It is a very big concern that overtraining puts a lot of pressure on the body’s core support system, the bones and muscles that keep us moving. With intense workouts, recovery is sidelined, which in turn leads to many problems.

Further describing the joint and muscle concerns, he opined, “Excessive exercise without enough recovery puts strain on muscles and joints, leading to injuries like tendinitis, which is inflammation of the tendons (connecting muscles to bones), often affecting areas like the shoulder, knee, or elbow. Bursitis, inflammation of the fluid-filled sacs around joints, can also occur, causing pain and swelling, particularly in the hips, shoulders, and knees.”

How can you reduce injury risks?

Always do exercises under the guidance of a trainer.(Shutterstock)

1. Personalised workout plan needed

The first step towards a healthy workout is understanding that you can’t follow every cookie-cutter plan you see on social media. Dr Vijayvargiya drew attention to the importance of a personalised workout plan, as everyone is different, from age to fitness level. What may be appropriate for one may be disastrous for another.

He also recommended keeping a gradual pace and said, “Start slow. Focus on how your body feels. Don’t skip the rest days. Warm up, cool down, and most importantly, listen to your body. If you can, speak to a certified trainer or a physiotherapist. They can help you build a plan, that actually works for you the best.”

2. Avoid poor form and techniques

Having the correct posture prevents injuries and protects the body. Dr Abhijit Agashe emphasised the importance of maintaining proper posture, especially when lifting heavy weights or during high-impact exercise, as poor posture may cause herniated discs, resulting in pain and nerve compression.

Dr Agashe further identified the issues linked to common exercises like squat and lunge, and noted, “Poor alignment in loading movements like squat or lunge may lead to excessive loading on the knee joint and ankle joint, increasing risks of sprains, tears, and ligament injuries.”

The motivational mantras you see on social media feeds urging you to push through discomfort sound inspiring, but in reality, they can be misleading and even dangerous, as he noted, "Pushing through injury-prone pain can increase the risk of developing tendinitis, stress fractures, and other muscle imbalances, where some muscle groups are over-activated while others are neglected causing excess load on joints, leading to discomfort.”

3. Ensure rest

So your intense grind will only backfire if you don’t give your body the downtime it needs after the workout. Taking rest is not a sign of weakness. In reality, it is where the real progress happens. Dr Agashe zeroed in on the value of sleep, low-impact activities, and stated, "Without adequate rest, the risk of injury increases, and the body may not recover properly between workouts. Sleep helps repair muscles and bones by releasing growth hormones, while active recovery through low-impact activities like walking, swimming, or yoga aids circulation and flexibility without adding strain.”

While it is good to be motivated enough to hit the gym every day, it is important to understand the pace and be aware of your body's limits, too. As the experts suggested, the guidance of a trainer helps you work out safely.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.