Can disagreements with seniors at work hurt your mental health? 3 easy ways to resolve them safely

Disagreements at the workplace, especially if it's with your seniors, can feel like walking on a tightrope. One may feel uneasy about calling out their senior or boss for fear of conflict, repercussions or appearing insubordinate. To avoid the potential tension, a simple, obedient nod shoves all doubts under the carpet. But bottling up frustration leaves employees stressed and weighs down on their mental wellbeing. Know how you can navigate workplace disagreements with bosses. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: 10 reasons why employees are scared to talk to HR and how AI may help bridge the gap

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the potential consequences of suppressing workplace concerns and how employees can safely handle disagreements at work.

How it harms mental health

A toxic boss can affect the psychosocial climate of the workplace.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Disagreement with bosses can harm not only mental health but also affect the entire atmosphere of the team. Dr Ajit Dandekar, head of mental health at Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle that how managers handle disagreements with their team can shape the psychosocial climate of the workplace. It also influences the employees' stress levels and overall job satisfaction.

He explained the repercussions on mental wellbeing, “If the manager is inconsistent, supportive one moment and dictatorial the next, his subordinates are more likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety and exhaustion.”

According to Dr Dandekar, the most successful teams are those where open and honest communication is encouraged without employees being afraid of being disobedient. He added, “In such teams, the manager and his subordinates are ‘in agreement’ to achieve a common, single goal and there is no tug-of-war of egos in discussions.”

And most importantly, if the manager insists that their opinion or views are right, Dr Dandekar noted that employees may hesitate to share their thoughts, and in turn, this affects both their mental health and hurts the team's overall performance.

The doctor highlighted the importance of ‘corporate listening,’ a soft skill that helps alleviate workplace stress, reduce misunderstanding and support employee wellbeing. This fosters open communication.

3 easy ways to handle disagreements with seniors

Right managers help employees be more productive, showing support.(Shutterstock)

Ravi Kaklasaria, co-founder & CEO at edForce, suggested that upskilling is an effective strategy for managing workplace disagreements. He said, “Disagreements are inevitable, especially between junior and senior team members. Upskilling, especially in communication, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking, helps individuals navigate these tensions constructively.”

He also shared with HT Lifestyle 3 easy ways to settle disagreements with seniors:

1. Lead with curiosity, not assumption

Instead of reacting emotionally or defensively, ask clarifying questions. “Can you help me understand the reasoning behind that approach?” shows openness and respect, and often de-escalates tension.

This strategy positions you as someone seeking collaboration, not confrontation.

2. Use data to ground your perspective

Rather than framing your disagreement as opinion, support it with relevant data, outcomes, or examples.

Senior leaders are more receptive when they see that your viewpoint is informed, not impulsive.

This also shows that you’re thinking from a business perspective, not just a personal one.

3. Acknowledge experience while offering a view

Start by validating the senior's expertise. A simple line like, “I know you’ve seen this from a broader lens,” builds trust. Follow it with, “Here’s another angle I’d love to explore…”

This respectful framing encourages dialogue, not dismissal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.