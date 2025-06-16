10 reasons why employees are scared to talk to HR and how AI may help bridge the gap

Burnout, fatigue, or juggling personal commitments while also managing work responsibilities can feel like walking a tightrope. There may be times when everything may feel mentally overwhelming. While communicating these needs to HR, perhaps to reduce the workload or maybe request flexibility with WFH (work from home), could help ease the situation, still, employees choose to hold back and hesitate to open up, continuing to endure in silence. But AI is silently tipping the scales in their favour, creating a judgment-free space. Employees struggle to open up to HR sometimes.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why some employees may not be able to open up about their personal or mental health issues, and what can be done about it.

10 reasons why employees struggle to open up

Employees struggle to open to HR at work at times.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle a few psychological reasons why employees may hesitate to reach out to HR at work:

He said, “Many Employees often find it problematic to discuss difficulties and problems with their HR due to various reasons. However, the perception develops based on the experience of other employees and also on the intensity and frequency of sharing the difficulties.”

Dr Rajiv Mehta listed out 10 reasons:

1. Fear of being given a label or judged:

Depending on the amount of sharing the troubles, the person, rather than being perceived as human, may be perceived as weak, vulnerable and incompetent.

Even a slight dip in performance or any mistake gets judged based on their problems, leading to negative consequences.

2. Lack of trust:

It’s one of the biggest reasons for not revealing the problems with HR.

Employees suspect that HR may see their difficulties as a threat to the company's interests.

Another worse situation is that the HR may not keep the issues confidential, leading to repercussions, sometimes including blackmail.

3. Fear of retaliation or repercussions:

Employees may be wary of being passed over for promotions.

Another fear may be getting terminated, or might be viewed as a burden on the employer.

4. Perceived power imbalance:

Employees may feel that HR represents the company's interests.

This creates a power imbalance that makes it difficult to open up. Speaking up may be perceived as challenging authority.

5. Past experiences:

Previous negative experiences of self and colleagues also give rise to this hesitancy to open up due to fear of similar outcomes.

6. Not on the same page:

Cultural differences with HR may give a feeling of not being understood is also an impediment.

7. Stigma:

Stigma is also an obstacle if the sharing pertains to mental health issues.

Fear of losing the job is much higher in these conditions

8. Uncertainty about HR's Role:

Sometimes the employees are unclear about what HR’s authority leading to confusion and hesitation.

9. Unsupportive environment:

HR's personality may be hostile.

Some companies may have an unwelcoming attitude to complaints.

10. Self-pride:

Employees' own ego may also be a reason.

They may like to give it many tries and still not accept to share. Sometimes, rather than conveying themselves, they may rely on others to share their problems with HR on their behalf.

How can AI help employees?

Employees dont feel the strain when using AI chat bots to express their concerns as they remain anonymous.(Shutterstock)

Anonymous AI-powered support tools, however, are quietly changing the landscape in modern workplaces, sliding into the dm of corporate culture and bringing in new possibilities. These tools help tackle sensitive situations more strategically, cutting through the silence.

Vikas Kakkar, CEO and Founder of Amara.ai, shared with HT Lifestyle how AI chatbots offer a non-judgmental, confidential space for employees to open up.

He said, “As the founder of an employee engagement platform, I believe that traditional surveys and open forums frequently fail in today's high-pressure workplace. When the stakes are high, people are reluctant to be completely honest. But anonymous AI-powered platforms give businesses a more accurate sense of workplace satisfaction, burnout, mental health, and even problems like bias or toxicity. The goal is to scale human connection, not to replace it. AI chatbots are being used by industries like tech, BFSI, healthcare, and education to improve employee support. Beyond mere convenience, these tools seek to create judgment-free spaces where employees can freely express their opinions.”

While traditional surveys or forums may not offer much transparency, anonymous AI-driven platforms help organisations listen better and make it easier for employees to open up, acting as an efficient bridge.

