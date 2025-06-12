Manager’s guide to employee wellbeing: 5 warning signs of emotional distress to watch out for at work

While project updates, deadlines, and work performance often take up space in a manager's interactions with employees, it's equally important to pay attention to their emotional wellbeing. This, in turn, creates a healthy workplace culture. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Piyali Maity, Clinical Director of Counselling Operations at 1to1help, shared how managers can support their team. Managers can regularly check on their employees to ensure they are mentally supported. (Shutterstock)

She said, “Supporting your team’s emotional and mental health is no longer a soft skill; it’s a leadership imperative. When employees struggle, the signs are often subtle at first, but if left unchecked, they can lead to burnout, disengagement, or more serious mental health issues. But not every sign means something serious; consistent changes in behaviour should prompt a compassionate check-in. As a manager, being proactive and creating a psychologically safe space can go a long way in supporting employee wellbeing”

ALSO READ: Stress management strategies for a healthier brain and work-life balance

Here are the 5 red flag signs that may indicate poor mental health, as shared by Piyali Maity:

1. Sudden drop in performance

A noticeable dip in the quality or timeliness of an employee’s work often signals something more than just a bad week.

There are missed deadlines without explanation, tasks taking longer than usual, or a decline in attention to detail.

When a once-reliable performer begins to overlook responsibilities or produce inconsistent results, it could indicate underlying stress or emotional distress.

2. Withdrawal from team interactions

Changes in communication style can be one of the earliest signs of mental health challenges.

An employee who previously engaged actively may start avoiding meetings, participating less in group discussions, or becoming unusually curt or overly apologetic.

Notice for a shift in tone, whether it’s becoming more negative or disengaged, can reflect feelings of isolation, anxiety, or emotional fatigue.

Employees who suffer from burnout may be aloof.(Shutterstock)

3. Signs of burnout or fatigue

When an employee appears constantly tired, stressed, or overwhelmed, it might be more than just a heavy workload.

Signs of burnout include frequently working beyond office hours, struggling to disconnect, and appearing disoriented or mentally drained.

Even when they are multitasking, there may be little actual progress, indicating that their energy is spread too thin.

4. Increased irritability or emotional outbursts

Sudden mood swings or heightened emotional responses to routine feedback can be a red flag.

An employee may react defensively to minor issues or become unusually sensitive during conversations.

In some cases, they might adopt an agitated tone, avoid constructive dialogue, or even become confrontational, all of which can stem from underlying mental or emotional strain.

5. Sharing signs of personal struggles