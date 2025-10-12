Rajkot cardiologist reveals if eating a single clove every day can improve heart health, lower cholesterol

There are many food items present in our kitchen that are beneficial for our heart health. One of those items is a spice commonly found in an Indian kitchen and often used in cooking: cloves, also known as laung in Hindi. Eating one clove a day may help improve heart health by reducing LDL ('bad') cholesterol and increasing HDL ('good') cholesterol. (Shutterstock)

Many health influencers and educators online claim that cloves are a superfood for heart health and cholesterol improvement, suggesting eating a single clove every day. But does it actually benefit our heart, or is it just a false claim?

Dr Dinesh Raj, a senior interventional cardiologist at HCG Hospitals, Rajkot, debunked several myths surrounding cloves in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Let's learn all about them:

Cloves contain antioxidants and eugenol, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Can eating a single clove a day improve heart health and manage cholesterol?

According to the cardiologist, “Eating one clove a day may help improve heart health by reducing LDL ('bad') cholesterol and increasing HDL ('good') cholesterol. Cloves contain antioxidants and eugenol, which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, contributing to better cardiovascular function and healthier blood lipid levels.”

Can cloves help heart health? Are there any benefits, or is it a bogus claim?

Dr Raj said, “Cloves have multiple heart health benefits. They possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce cholesterol, improve blood circulation, and potentially lower the risk of heart disease. This is a valid benefit when included as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

Does it reduce LDL cholesterol or improve cardiovascular biomarkers?

“Yes, cloves have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while raising HDL cholesterol. They also improve cardiovascular biomarkers by reducing systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which are key contributors to heart disease,” the cardiologist revealed.

Cloves should be consumed in moderation (typically 1-2 cloves daily). (Pixabay)

Are there any health benefits to eating a clove daily?

Dr Raj noted, “Besides heart health, consuming a clove daily can aid digestion, improve oral health, boost the immune system, relieve pain and inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels, and support liver function. Cloves also possess antimicrobial properties and contain essential nutrients such as manganese and vitamin K.”

Any precautions to keep in mind?

The cardiologist told HT Lifestyle, “Cloves should be consumed in moderation (typically 1-2 cloves daily). Excessive intake can cause adverse effects due to eugenol’s potency.”

“Clove oil is highly concentrated and should be used cautiously. People allergic to cloves or on blood thinners should consult a doctor before regular use,” he added.

Lastly, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for approximately one-third of all global deaths, with 20.5 million recorded in 2021. In fact, in the United States, 1 out of every 5 deaths is due to heart disease. Therefore, adopting a healthy lifestyle and adding foods that support heart health to your diet is essential.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.