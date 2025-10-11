Doctor warns ‘sitting for too long can increase risk of venous stasis’; shares 6 daily habits harming your heart health

Heart disease doesn’t develop overnight - it’s often the result of everyday habits that slowly chip away at cardiovascular health. From what we eat and drink to how we sleep, move, and manage stress, small daily choices can have a big impact on the heart over time. The good news? With simple lifestyle changes, it’s possible to reverse much of this damage and build a stronger, healthier heart. Individuals with sedentary jobs are at a higher risk of developing heart disease. (Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician, has highlighted six seemingly harmless daily habits that may, in fact, be quietly damaging your heart. In an Instagram video posted on October 10, he explains how routine behaviours - from consuming excessive amounts of ultra-processed and sugary foods to living under constant stress - can take a serious toll on cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing.

1. Ultra-processed foods

According to Dr Sood, ultra-processed foods are mostly made of refined starches, sugars and industrial fats, which are extremely unhealthy due to their high sodium content, along with trans fats and additives used to extend shelf life. He warns that consuming too much of ultra-processed foods can harm your blood vessels, and adds, “About 70-80% of dietary sodium comes from processed foods, which also remain major sources of trans fats even after bans.”

2. Sugary drinks

Dr Sood highlights, “A 12-ounce soda has about 35-40 grams of sugar that spikes blood glucose and insulin within minutes. Repeated surges impair insulin sensitivity, while fructose in these drinks drives liver fat production and raises triglycerides.”

3. Sitting for too long

“Prolonged sitting reduces calf muscle pumping and blood flow, increasing venous stasis and clot risk. Three hours of uninterrupted sitting measurably worsens endothelial function,” stresses the doctor. Additionally, individuals with sedentary jobs who sit for more than 10 hours a day face nearly three times the risk of developing dangerous blood clots.

4. Poor sleep

Not taking your daily rest seriously can cause a series of health issues in the long run. Dr Sood explains, “Short or fragmented sleep activates the sympathetic system, raises norepinephrine, and blunts normal nighttime BP dipping. Controlled trials show higher 24-hour mean arterial pressure and reduced endothelial dilation after sleep restriction.”

5. Vaping and smoking

According to Dr Sood, both smoking and vaping damage the endothelium and blunt nitric oxide release. He explains, “Even one vaping session increases arterial stiffness and BP. Chronic smokers and vapers show reduced flow-mediated dilation - proof of vascular injury.”

6. Chronic stress

Chronic stress is extremely injurious to the heart since it keeps cortisol levels high and triggers “glucocorticoid resistance” - a condition where the immune cells stop responding, leading to inflammation. This is why stress management is essential and Dr Sood adds, “Elevated IL-6 and TNF-α levels promote endothelial injury and atherosclerosis.”

