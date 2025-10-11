Hepatologist 'The Liver Doc' warns young gym-goers after Varinder Singh Ghuman’s death: ‘Muscles don’t always mean…’

Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman's untimely death after a sudden heart attack on Thursday has left the fitness world reeling in disbelief. Known for his impressive physique and discipline, his passing has once again raised concerns about the hidden health risks behind extreme bodybuilding. Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips warns that professional bodybuilders face significant heart risks due to extreme training and steroid use.

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as The Liver Doc, addressed these concerns in a detailed Instagram post on October 11. He explained that the appearance of fitness and strength can often mask underlying cardiovascular strain. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares how he lost 15 kgs, reversed fatty liver with 3 simple gut health changes )

Why are bodybuilders at risk despite looking "fit"

"I want to address (from a scientific standpoint) the major concern in the comments section about sudden cardiac deaths in 'healthy-looking, muscular, powerful bodybuilders'. This is not an isolated event. Please be informed that 'looking like a beast' does not equate to being 'healthy'," wrote Dr Philips.

He adds, "Professional athletes have higher chances of dying from heart disease than amateurs. The heart of an elite bodybuilder operates under a state of chronic, high demand that is fundamentally different from that of a healthy, non-athletic individual or even an endurance athlete."

Dr Philips explained that in bodybuilders, cardiac death is often the terminal outcome of systemic failure. The combination of intense physical training, restrictive diets, and performance-enhancing drugs places an enormous burden on the heart.

How extreme muscle mass affects heart

"Researchers believe that the intense physical demands, restrictive diets, and widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs in professional bodybuilding contribute to heart strain. This can lead to irregular heart rhythms and structural changes, such as thickened walls and enlarged hearts," he said.

He added that the very muscle mass bodybuilders work so hard to build can become a physiological burden. "The strain of extreme muscle mass, the body itself becomes a burden on the heart. The heart gets thicker, but not healthier. Just like lifting weights makes your biceps bigger, this constant strain makes the heart muscle thicker, a condition called hypertrophy. But this isn't good for the heart," he explained.

"The walls of the heart's main pumping chamber get thick and stiff. A stiff heart can't relax properly to fill with blood between beats. It becomes an inefficient pump."

How do steroids and testosterone affect heart health

Dr Philips further pointed out the damaging impact of anabolic steroids and testosterone supplements. "Anabolic steroids directly attack the heart and blood vessels, causing heart muscle damage, scarring, and worsening lipid profiles that clog arteries," he wrote. "Steroids also cause the body to retain salt and water, increasing blood volume and driving up blood pressure."

High testosterone levels, he warned, can make the blood “thick and dangerous.” "Testosterone use can boost haemoglobin and red blood cells. This overproduction makes the blood more viscous, like trying to pump syrup through a straw instead of water. During exertion, thick blood reduces flow to the heart and brain, which can result in sudden fatal events."

He advised that those on testosterone supplements should regularly monitor haemoglobin levels and, if necessary, undergo blood removal to reduce viscosity.

Liver Doc's message to young gym-goers

Dr Philips ended his post with a powerful message for fitness enthusiasts and young gym-goers chasing unrealistic physiques. "A word of caution to young gym-goers and bodybuilders, you do not need to look jacked to be healthy. If you are going for high-intensity bodybuilding, check yourself out first."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.