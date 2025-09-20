Pulmonologist reveals 5 food items that help in reversing damage caused by smoking: Apples, broccoli, green tea and more

Smoking leaves behind lasting damage on the lungs, but the good news is that this damage isn’t always permanent. While no food can act as a “magic eraser” to undo years of smoking, certain nutrients are known to support lung health, reduce inflammation, and speed up the body’s natural healing process. With the right diet and lifestyle changes, it is possible to help your lungs repair and regain strength after quitting smoking. Certain food items containing particular nutrients improve lung health and help in repairing smoker's lung.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Passive smoking can increase lung cancer risk? Pulmonologist lists 5 ways it can harm your lungs

Dr. Sonia Goel, a pulmonologist specialising in asthma, tuberculosis, sleep apnea, and COPD, has highlighted five foods that may help reverse the damage caused by smoker’s lung. In an Instagram video posted on September 10, she emphasised that quitting smoking is the crucial first step, but incorporating certain foods into your diet can accelerate the recovery process. She added that once you quit, a combination of proper nutrition and regular exercise can support your lungs in healing and regaining strength.

Cruciferous vegetables

According to Dr Goel, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage contain sulforaphane, which is a compound that stimulates detox enzymes in your lungs. This helps clear out the carcinogens from smoke.

Beetroot and pomegranate

Dr Goel mentions that these are loaded with nitrates, which improves oxygen delivery to the lungs. This can help in reversing some of the oxygen shortage that smokers experience.

Green tea

Green tea is packed with catechins that not only support lung health but is also good for the brain and helps with weight loss. Dr Goel states that the catechins in green tea and “natural antioxidants that fight lung inflammation and lower risk of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and lung cancer.”

Apples and citrus fruits

Quercetin found in apples and vitamin C from citrus fruits are good for repairing lungs. According to Dr Goel, these compounds “protect lungs from oxidative stress and improve lung function scores in ex-smokers.”

Also Read | Cardiologist says smoking for years does not mean quitting won’t help: 1 year after quitting heart attack risk drops 50%

Turmeric

Turmeric is packed with curcumin - the bright yellow compound that gives the spice its golden hue - renowned for its powerful health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The pulmonologist states, “This golden spice reduces chronic inflammation in airways and helps the lungs repair damaged tissue.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.