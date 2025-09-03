Cardiologist says smoking for years does not mean quitting won’t help: 1 year after quitting heart attack risk drops 50%

Smoking is one of the deadliest habits, causing many ailments. It not only damages every organ in the body but is also bad for a person's overall health. So, deciding to quit is the first step towards leading a healthy and fulfilling life. However, there are certain myths associated with quitting that often derail one from doing it. The benefits of quitting smoking start the minute you quit, no matter your age, no matter how long you have smoked. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Cardiologist says 'gut health impacts your heart health'; shares simple lifestyle habits to avoid post-meal bloating

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, Dr Robert Ostfeld, MD, MSc (cardiology), busted one of these myths that if you have smoked for years, you can't reduce your risk of heart disease by quitting. Let's find out what the cardiologist said.

Does quitting smoking not help your heart?

According to the cardiologist, the benefits of quitting smoking start the minute you quit, no matter your age, no matter how long you have smoked.

He also revealed the benefits of quitting after 1 year and 15 years. He highlighted, "Only one year after quitting, your heart attack risk will drop by about 50 percent. In 15 years, it will be the same as if you never smoked. It’s never too late to quit and put your health first.

Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for gum disease. If you smoke, quitting can help improve your gum health. (Unsplash)

What happens to the body when smoking?

According to the Department of Health, disability and Ageing, smoking is a major cause of cardiovascular disease, such as heart disease and stroke, and cardiovascular disease is one of the major causes of death for both men and women. Smoking increases the risk of blood clots, which block blood flow to the heart, brain or legs.

It can also cause type 2 diabetes. The risk of developing diabetes is 30 to 40% higher for active smokers compared to non-smokers. Smoking can also worsen some of the health conditions related to type 1 diabetes, such as kidney disease, eye disease and poor circulation, which can lead to gangrene.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.