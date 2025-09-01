Dietician suggests 5 healthy snacking options for kids: Air-popped popcorn, yoghurt with fruit toppings and more

Children love to snack a lot. They often even associate snacks with joy. But most of the time, the popular snack options are majorly unhealthy, loaded with high amounts of sodium, sugar, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. Childhood is a growing period, and all these harmful foods can affect their health and disrupt their development. The solution is to find an alternative to their favourite snacks. Air-popped popcorn is a healthy replacement for processed foods like chips. (Pexels)

Dr Srishti Goyal, consultant dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that junk food causes many health problems in kids, like weight gain, obesity and diabetes.

But before we look at healthy snacking options, let's understand why children snack so frequently. Is it out of boredom, or is there another compelling reason that they can't override? It turns out there’s an actual biological cause, and it's more of a need than a want. According to the dietician, their high energy needs make them crave food more often.

Dr Goyal said, “Children have smaller stomachs but higher energy needs compared to adults, which makes snacking between meals necessary, and nutritious snacks help maintain steady energy levels throughout the day, provide essential vitamins and minerals, support better focus and learning in school, and build healthy eating habits that last a lifetime.”

Often, parents may scold the children to quit junk food, but their high energy demands may be attracting them towards foods actively. And since children do not have a proper understanding of healthy eating, they prioritise whatever tastes good. Here's where active intervention of parents is needed. Instead of banning a food, it should be replaced with a healthier version.

Dr Srishti Goyal listed out five alternatives for children's favourite junk foods, along with 4 tips that can help parents help their kids begin to eat healthy:

Snack options for kids

If children are craving something crunchy, give them nuts and seeds.(Pexels)

1. Eat fresh fruits instead of candy

Fruits like apples, bananas, and oranges naturally satisfy a sweet tooth while providing fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Cutting them into fun shapes or serving them as fruit salads can make them more appealing.

2. Nuts and seeds instead of chips

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds are crunchy, filling, and rich in protein and healthy fats.

For younger children, ensure nuts are given in safe forms (like powdered or soaked) to avoid choking risks.

3. Homemade popcorn instead of packaged snacks

Air-popped popcorn, lightly seasoned with herbs, is a whole-grain snack that’s far healthier than packaged chips or fried snacks.

4. Yoghurt with toppings instead of ice cream

Plain yogurt topped with fresh fruit, honey, or granola makes a delicious and calcium-rich snack that supports bone health

5. Whole-grain sandwiches instead of fried snacks

A small sandwich made with whole-grain bread, vegetables, and a protein source like egg, paneer, or hummus can be both tasty and nutritious.

Tips for parents to make kids eat healthy

When kids are involved in the cooking process, they are more likely to eat it. (Shutterstock)

Involve children in preparing snacks; they are more likely to eat what they help make. Keep healthy options visible and within reach, like a fruit basket or a container of roasted chana Avoid stocking junk food at home to reduce temptation. Teach children the ‘colourful plate rule': the more natural colours (fruits and veggies), the better the nutrition.

