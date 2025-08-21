Nephrologist warns of UTI risks among children in monsoon and suggests what parents can do to prevent

Monsoon bombards you with health issues, whether it is viral influenza, typhoid, or malaria. Children are one of the vulnerable groups susceptible to falling sick during this season. While food poisoning and dengue fever are frequently talked about, making people cautious, several other ailments pose a threat too, like UTIs or urinary tract infections among young children. Children suffer from UTI, too.(Shutterstock)

Dr Nisha Krishnamurthy, Consultant Paediatric Nephrology at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, revealed that UTI is common among children, with cases surging in the monsoon especially.

She said, “Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in childhood, especially during the monsoon when humidity, damp clothing, and poor hygiene can contribute to increased risk. While UTIs can affect children of any age, they’re more common in girls and in children who are not yet toilet-trained.”

What causes UTIs?

Let's first understand what really triggers UTI in children in order to follow precautionary measures or seek timely treatment.

Dr Nisha Krishnamurthy suggested that UTI happens when bacteria travel up the urinary tract.

Further elaborating, she added, "UTIs are caused by bacteria that enter the opening of the urethra (the tube that drains urine from the bladder out of the body) and move upward to the urinary bladder and sometimes the kidneys. Rarely, in severe infections, bacteria may enter the bloodstream from the kidneys and cause infection of the bloodstream. Severe constipation or bowel dysfunction could also be a cause of UTIs in infants and children.”

Moreover, UTIs can affect children of all ages, but younger kids are at a higher risk of developing complications, as Dr Nisha Krishnamurthy pointed out, with high-grade fever and vomiting as the common symptoms.

Symptoms of UTI

One of the most commonly overlooked symptoms is fever. (Shutterstock)

Infants and toddlers may refuse to feed, show increased fussiness, and may have a fever or vomiting. Older children may have symptoms like increased frequency of urination, a burning sensation when passing urine, and the urge to pee frequently. Newborns and infants may have no symptoms other than a fever, whereas older children have pain or burning during urination, pain in the bladder region, and a need to urinate frequently. High-grade fever and vomiting are some of the common symptoms. The younger the child, the greater the risk of complications.

The doctor also warned that UTIs in very young children may signal underlying issues, such as anatomical abnormalities. She said, “Infants and young children who have urinary tract infections sometimes have structural abnormalities of their urinary system that make them more susceptible to urinary infection.”

The diagnosis, as explained by Dr Nisha Krishnamurthy, is done on the basis of an examination and urine culture, with antibiotics given to eliminate the infection.

What parents can do

Change diapers on time.(Shutterstock)

Dr Krishnamurthy suggested three tips for parents, based on age of the child:

For infants: Diapers can be changed more often to prevent bacteria from growing. Always wipe from the front to the back. Use separate wipes for pee and poop.

Diapers can be changed more often to prevent bacteria from growing. Always wipe from the front to the back. Use separate wipes for pee and poop. For kids aged two or three years: Same advice as above if using diapers and wipes. Additionally, start toilet training early.

Same advice as above if using diapers and wipes. Additionally, start toilet training early. For children above four years: Encourage water/fluid intake, children should pass urine at regular intervals and avoid delay in voiding. Encourage a healthy diet with high fibre intake to avoid constipation.

When to see a doctor

Seeking timely treatment from a doctor is very important, mitigating risks of complications and also helping the child get relief from the discomfort.

Dr Krishnamurthy flagged some warning signs and revealed, “Seek medical attention if your child/ infant is showing signs of persistent fever beyond 24 hours, signs of pain while urinating, vomiting or refusal to eat, and complains of burning sensation while peeing.”

Along with this, when the symptoms are recurring, it can hint at an underlying problem. She emphasised that in such cases, doctors suggest additional tests to check for any structural abnormalities in the urinary system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.