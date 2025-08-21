Rise of fungal ear infection in children during monsoon: Doctor shares 5 symptoms and what parents can do

The torrential rains these past days are a big challenge for health, spiking concerns about several ailments; from waterborne diseases like typhoid and diarrhoea to mosquito-borne illnesses like malaria and dengue, as well as viral infections such as common cold and fever, and even skin rashes. But often, ear infections linked to the monsoon don’t make it into this discourse, despite affecting children very frequently this season. Let's take a closer look at the ear infections children may face. Ear pain is common because of the surging infections in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Shruti Bansal, consultant, paediatric ENT at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle that ear infections are very common among children during the monsoon.

She noted, “Children are frequently rushed to a doctor or emergency with ear pain or, rarely, ear discharge. The causes of such infections could either be fungal or bacterial.”

What causes fungal ear infections in children?

So what are the triggers that cause bacteria and fungi to build up and lead to infection? Dr Bansal explained, "Ear infections begin when fluid containing viruses or bacteria gets trapped in the ear and is not drained out properly. Since the ears are still developing and their immune system is undergoing changes, ear infections set in faster in infants and young children. Otomycosis can develop when the natural balance of organisms in the ear canal is disturbed.”

Moreover, there are some habits and skin conditions that increase the risk factors. He shared:

7 factors which increase the risk:

Over-cleaning of ears, especially using cotton swabs.

Swimming, especially in unclean water.

Use of earplugs or hearing aids, which trap moisture.

Scratching or inserting any foreign object into the ear (can happen during playtime.)

Previous use of antibiotic or steroid ear drops. Repeated antibiotic use can disrupt the ear's natural flora

Weakened immune system (due to illness or medications.)

Skin conditions like eczema in or around the ears.



5 symptoms of ear infections

Often ear itches because of the infections.(Shutterstock)

Young children particularly may not be able to express the discomfort or pain properly, which is why parents should know the symptoms. Dr Bansal listed out 5 symptoms:

Intense itching in the ear.

2. Ear pain or a feeling of fullness.

3. Hearing loss or muffled hearing.

4. Discharge from the ear that may be white, yellow, black, brown, or green, often with a musty odour.

5. Redness or flaky skin around the ear canal.

There are some instances when the infections may escalate, as he added, "In severe or untreated cases, children may experience swollen lymph nodes, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), or worsening discomfort.”

How can parents prevent ear infections?

Since prevention is better than cure, parents should encourage simple hygiene habits to lower the risk of ear infections in children. Dr Bansal shared these easy tips:

Keep ears dry: Dry the ears gently but thoroughly after swimming or bathing. Ask the doctor for proper technique; do not stuff cotton or bath towel corners into the ears. Avoid unnecessary ear cleaning: The ear is self-cleaning and swabs often do more harm than good. Avoid irritants like hair sprays/ dyes, cigarette smoke near your child’s ears. Monitor children with diabetes or weakened immune systems closely for any signs of infection Limit frequent or prolonged use of antibiotic ear drops, unless prescribed



When to see a doctor

Dr Bansal reiterated the importance of medical guidance for treatment as rarely these ear infections subside on their own. She added further, “If your child has persistent itching, unusual discharge, or hearing issues, with or without fever, consult a doctor promptly. Untreated fungal ear infections rarely go away on their own and may worsen or lead to complications.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.