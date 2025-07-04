Doctor shares 5 common seasonal skin infections during monsoon and how to prevent them

Monsoon puts your skin health at serious risk due to challenging weather conditions, from constant gloominess throughout the day to dampness caused by high moisture in the air. Over time, if proper hygiene precautions are not taken, these weather conditions create the ideal environment for bacterial and fungal infections to thrive. This is why knowing the preventive measures is important to steer clear of monsoon's seasonal infections. Dr Mukesh Batra, founder-chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra'sHealthcare, shared with HT Lifestyle about how vulnerable your skin can get during monsoon, increasing the chances of infections. Skin allergies and infections are common because of the high moisture content in the air.(Shutterstock)

He said, “Monsoon rain, damp weather and heavy humidity bring with them a flood of skin infections. The season creates a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi to grow in the surroundings as well as the body. As per the National Institute of Health, severe fungal infection reaches about 4.1% of India's population, whereas a superficial skin fungal infection can vary extensively from 6.09 percent to as much as 61.5 percent based on location.”

ALSO READ: Eye issues, infections rise in monsoon: Experts share how to use eye drops correctly and prevent conjunctivitis

Further specifying what kind of infections are common during the monsoon season, he added, “Diseases like Ringworm, Erythrasma, Folliculitis, Heat Rash, and Athlete's Foot are prevalent this season. These seasonal changes are a good time to reflect on the need for mass awareness and preventive measures to decrease the incidence of monsoon-borne infection.”

Since prevention is better than cure, looking after your skin health and general hygiene becomes the need of the hour this monsoon. Dr Batra shared these 5 monsoon skin infections, unpacking the signs, precautions and when to visit a doctor:

1. Athlete's foot

High humidity and wet shoes increase the possibility of fungus growth, making the disease common during this season.

Signs: This can be identified with redness, itching, and cracking of the skin between the toes or peeling skin.

This can be identified with redness, itching, and cracking of the skin between the toes or peeling skin. Prevention: Prevention is a part of daily routine through washing and drying feet properly, using antifungal powder, wearing dry socks, or selecting air-drying shoes. Avoid going barefoot in shared wet areas.

Wet shoes and high humidity cause athlete's foot.(Shutterstock)

2. Ringworm

Signs: A very frequent fungal infection manifests in the beginning as round, itching, red plaques with scaling, raised edges.

A very frequent fungal infection manifests in the beginning as round, itching, red plaques with scaling, raised edges. Prevention: Prevention includes daily washing and drying of the body, application of antifungal powders or creams, wearing loose cotton clothing, and not sharing towels or clothing. Wear open-toed shoes or ventilated footwear, dry quickly out of wet clothes, dress loosely and ensure shoes and socks are well dried before re-use.

Prevention includes daily washing and drying of the body, application of antifungal powders or creams, wearing loose cotton clothing, and not sharing towels or clothing. Wear open-toed shoes or ventilated footwear, dry quickly out of wet clothes, dress loosely and ensure shoes and socks are well dried before re-use. When to visit doctor: Consult with a doctor if the rash spreads, lasts for more than two weeks, especially if your immune system is compromised.

3. Erythrasma:

Signs: The infection can be recognised with pink-brown scaling patches in folds of the skin (e.g. groin, underarms, between toes), which are itchy or have a mild sting.

The infection can be recognised with pink-brown scaling patches in folds of the skin (e.g. groin, underarms, between toes), which are itchy or have a mild sting. Prevention: The preventive measures include daily showers and washing with antibacterial soap, keeping the areas dry and applying antibacterial powder. Tight-fitting clothes must be avoided, remove wet clothes as soon as possible, change footwear frequently to dry and leave skin creases uncovered to air to minimise moisture buildup.

The preventive measures include daily showers and washing with antibacterial soap, keeping the areas dry and applying antibacterial powder. Tight-fitting clothes must be avoided, remove wet clothes as soon as possible, change footwear frequently to dry and leave skin creases uncovered to air to minimise moisture buildup. When to visit doctor: Consult a health expert if the rash becomes worse after two weeks, or drains or is tender, especially with underlying medical conditions like diabetes.

4. Folliculitis

The disease generally occurs with inflammation of hair follicles due to sweat, humidity, and friction.

Signs: Initial symptoms are tender, sometimes itchy, red pimples around follicles.

Initial symptoms are tender, sometimes itchy, red pimples around follicles. Prevention/treatment: Apply Aloe vera or diluted tea tree during shower, brushing with a soft-bristled brush weekly to exfoliate, do not shave over the rash.

Apply Aloe vera or diluted tea tree during shower, brushing with a soft-bristled brush weekly to exfoliate, do not shave over the rash. When to visit a doctor: If the rash spreads to other areas, persists for longer than one week, or is accompanied by swelling and pain.

5. Heat rash:

Tends to break out during the monsoon due to plugged sweat pores in hot, humid weather.

Signs: Symptoms are small red or white pimples, an itchy sensation on areas of the body such as the neck, chest, or folds of skin.

Symptoms are small red or white pimples, an itchy sensation on areas of the body such as the neck, chest, or folds of skin. Prevention: Avoid it by keeping cool, using fans or air conditioning, dressing in loose clothing, showering in cool water, and patting dry skin. Steer clear of thick creams or powders that may clog pores; instead, use soothing calamine or colloidal oatmeal lotions.

Avoid it by keeping cool, using fans or air conditioning, dressing in loose clothing, showering in cool water, and patting dry skin. Steer clear of thick creams or powders that may clog pores; instead, use soothing calamine or colloidal oatmeal lotions. When to see a doctor: If the rash lasts for more than a few days, becomes tender, reddens, or is accompanied by fever or swelling, as these might indicate secondary infection. During very humid and rainy weather, it creates the ideal climate for fungi and bacteria to thrive.

Dr Batra shared some general prevention tips that keep skin infections away. He concluded, “Rubbing against skin and dressing in tight clothes trap moisture in skin folds, which can lead to infection. Further, wetting your skin and drying it over and over can weaken your skin's natural protective barrier, and germs can penetrate easily. By noticing early signs like redness, itchiness, or pustules, people can take preventive steps to keep themselves healthy. You can prevent infections from worsening by drying your skin, loose clothing, and using antifungal ointments.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.