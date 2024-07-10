Navigating monsoon maladies: Protecting your eyes from seasonal infections

Monsoon can be a challenging time due to infections and illnesses. The persistent dampness and heightened humidity in the air provide a fertile environment for the pathogens to increase infections. Eye infections are natural during this time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Siddharth Sain, Senior Retina Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, “A spike in cases of conjunctivitis, styes, and fungal eye infections is typically observed during this time, underscoring the need for heightened awareness and preventive measures to protect our vision.” “A spike in cases of conjunctivitis, styes, and fungal eye infections is typically observed during this time," said Dr. Siddharth Sain.(Freepik)

Common monsoon eye infections:

Conjunctivitis:

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, emerges as a common affliction during the rain. Characterised by inflammation of the transparent membrane lining the eyeball and eyelid, it manifests through symptoms like redness, itchiness, and a gritty feeling in the eyes. Often accompanied by a discharge that can crust over the eyelashes, conjunctivitis is highly contagious, spreading through direct contact with infected secretions or contaminated surfaces.

Stye:

Stye is a painful infection of the oil glands in the eyelid. The humid weather exacerbates the proliferation of bacteria, leading to this uncomfortable condition. Presenting as a tender red lump near the edge of the eyelid, styes can be quite sore.

Fungal eye infections:

Fungal eye infections also see a rise during the monsoon. Fungal keratitis—an infection of the cornea—is particularly severe. Symptoms include pain, redness, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light, demanding prompt medical attention to prevent potential loss of vision.

Prevention tips:

The expert suggested that maintaining eye hygiene is paramount, especially during the monsoon season. We should carry disposable tissues or towels to dry the eyes that can restrict the spread of infections. When outdoors, we can use sunglasses or glasses to shield the eyes from rain and airborne diseases. It is important to stay hydrated, in order to maintain the natural salt balance of the body – this further helps in boosting eye health.