Shark Tank's Namita Thapar (48) shares how she copes with perimenopause, weight gain: 'I work out 6 days a week'

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar took to Instagram on August 24 and shared her struggles with perimenopause. The 48-year-old revealed that, for the past three years, she has been struggling with perimenopause. The Indian entrepreneur revealed the problems she faced because of it and how she dealt with them. Perimenopause is the time before menopause when your body is getting ready to stop having periods.

Also Read | Cancer specialist warns your ‘tea, pakora and even tap water could be cancer traps in monsoon’

‘I’ve been struggling with peri menopause...’

Namita posted a video of herself working out at the gym. It documented the exercises she did during a workout session, including various forms of cardio and strength training movements. Sharing the video, the entrepreneur wrote, “I’m 48 and I’ve been struggling with peri menopause for the last 3 years. No one warns you about how tough this is. Thanks to a dear friend, I got back into my gym routine, and it’s helped me a lot with my body aches, energy, and to keep a positive mindset.”

Moreover, she urged women to be selfish, take care of themselves, and invest in training their muscle mass, which gets so depleted with age and wreaks havoc on their health. Here's a look at Namita's video:

Namita's struggles with perimenopause and how she conquered them

In the video, Namita confessed that she started perimenopause at 45, adding that, “This is a very tough phase for women.” She revealed that because of perimenopause, she had massive body aches, low energy, and put on a lot of weight, especially on her tummy. Additionally, her bone health was also greatly affected.

So, how did she deal with these health issues? She resorted to regular workouts, especially using weights and strengthening the core. She confessed, “I work out regularly, and this keeps me fit and energised. It especially helps with my mood swings and keeps me positive. So, no matter how lazy or tired I feel, I work out 6 days a week. It's time to start taking care of your muscle mass. It's so important. So, my lovely ladies, hope this video motivates you to start today.”

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause is the time before menopause when your body is getting ready to stop having periods. According to the Cleveland Clinic, during this transition, your ovaries begin producing fewer hormones, causing your menstrual cycle to become erratic or irregular. Perimenopause may begin as early as your mid-30s or as late as your mid-50s.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.