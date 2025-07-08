Struggling with belly fat in perimenopause? Nutrition coach shares 10 foods to eat on repeat

During perimenopause, hormonal imbalances can make it especially difficult to shed stubborn belly fat. Declining estrogen levels, elevated cortisol, and increasing insulin resistance can create significant roadblocks to weight loss. Nutrition coach Karen Jones regularly addresses the many signs and challenges of perimenopause on her Instagram profile, sharing practical tips and strategies to help women manage symptoms and support their health during this transitional phase. Also read | Nutritionist shares 'fat loss secret' for people struggling with belly fat: ‘Walk for just 2 to 5 minutes after meal’ You can reduce viscera fat with the right nutrition and lifestyle.

Karen, on July 4, shared an Instagram post addressing how perimenopause can affect the way we look, specifically the belly area. Visceral fat can get difficult to shed during this phase. “I was doing everything right—eating clean, working out, cutting back on treats. But the belly fat stuck. My energy crashed. Bloating became my norm. As a nutrition coach, I knew this wasn’t about willpower—it was hormonal,” she wrote.

Karen suggested food items that should be consumed regularly to drop belly fat. “The good news is you can reduce viscera fat with the right nutrition and lifestyle. These 10 foods changed everything for me. I eat them on repeat to stay full, reduce inflammation, and support fat loss without restriction or burnout,” Karen added. Also read | Woman who struggled with belly fat shows 'how lifting weights changes your stomach shape'

1. Eggs:

Protein and choline to fuel metabolism and reduce fat storage.

2. Salmon:

Omega-3s to lower inflammation and cortisol.

3. Chicken:

Protein, zinc, and collagen help boost metabolism and provide hormone support.

4. Greek yogurt:

Greek yoghurt is loaded with probiotics, protein for boosting gut and muscle health.

5. Leafy greens:

Magnesium calms cortisol and supports estrogen metabolism.

6. Avocado:

Healthy fats to balance blood sugar and reduce cravings. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 foods to avoid if you are in a calorie deficit and want to reduce belly fat

7. Berries:

Low sugar, high antioxidants; berries help in providing insulin support.

8. Sweet potatoes:

Fibre, slow carbs for thyroid; help boost energy.

9. Seeds (chia, flax, pumpkin):

Fibre, omega-3s and minerals for hormones and gut.

10. Cruciferous vegetables:

Sulforaphane to support estrogen detox and reduce inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.