Nutritionist shares 'fat loss secret' for people struggling with belly fat: ‘Walk for just 2 to 5 minutes after meal’

Stubborn belly fat is one of the most common and frustrating challenges many people face on their weight loss journey. Despite countless diets and workout routines, that midsection often refuses to budge. Nutritionist Ruchi Sharmma shared in her July 3 Instagram post a practical 'fat loss secret' that targets belly fat effectively, without fad diets or extreme workouts. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘the only diet that works for weight loss’. Watch ) Walking just 5 minutes after meals can lower blood sugar, says nutritionist Ruchi Sharmma.

Simple post-meal trick that can lower blood sugar

"Here's something most people don't realise," says nutritionist Ruchi. "Just standing or walking after a meal can lower your blood sugar by up to 30%. Yes, it's that powerful." And no, you don't need to go for long walks. Ruchi recommends just a short stroll.

In fact, a 2022 study published in Sports Medicine found that walking for just 2 to 5 minutes after a meal can significantly improve blood sugar levels. Even simply standing helps, though walking remains more effective.

"Don't have time to walk after meals? Or stuck at a desk job that keeps you sedentary?" Ruchi offers a clever alternative: calf raises. "You can do them while brushing your teeth, sitting at your desk, or waiting for your food to heat up," she says. These small movements activate your lower leg muscles, especially the soleus, a powerful muscle that plays a big role in blood sugar regulation.

Why does this matter?

"When your blood sugar is stable, insulin stays balanced and your body stays in fat-burning mode," Ruchi explains. "But when insulin spikes, your body stops burning fat. And over time, needing more and more insulin to do the same job can make weight loss even harder." That's why Ruchi emphasises the power of small, consistent habits. "Little changes like this may not seem like much, but they can lead to big results over time."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.