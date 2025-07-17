Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar's looks stunning in latest ad shoot for her new brand; rocks luscious waves

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar took to Instagram to share a photodump from an ad shoot for the launch of her new venture. She captioned, “Shark Tank inspired me to turn founder & start a new venture within Emcure. ARTH, my range of D2C supplements ! Personally curated by me after consulting topmost doctors & ensuring the highest quality standards. It’s available for consumers on our website, all marketplaces, QC, Reliance & Apollo stores. It’s for both men & women. I’m in Milan & using my ARTH essentials that I’m so in love with. Seen here my top 3 favourites, sleep & iron gummies, intimate cream ❤️ Btw new venture deserves a new hair colour & cut !” Namita Thapar donned two denim looks, showing the range of this fabric. (Instagram)

The photodump consisted of two looks that can be your next sartorial inspiration for casual but glam daytime looks. She showed how to style the casual staple denim in chic ways. Let's decode both of her looks and identify some style takeaways based on her two outfits.

Look 1

The first look included a sleeveless, backless crop top with a ruched V-neckline. Despite the modern cuts, the satin top is otherwise very mainstream. But what sets this ordinary top apart is the extraordinary print. It's the print of a Renaissance fresco-style angel, mimicking the mural painting's signature pastel tones and delicate human figure. She paired the top with high-waisted, wide-legged light-wash denim jeans. This combination will surely make people stop in their tracks and turn heads. The ensemble is equal parts romantic and artistic, ideal for daytime city exploration. Brownie point if it's styled with minimal accessories and a blowout hair, like Namita did.

The reason why the pair works so well is that the glam of the fancy top goes hand in hand with the laid-back denim jeans. This particular wash is made for casual outfits, making the juxtaposition spontaneous and unique.

Look 2

For the second look, Namita wore a dark-wash denim dress with a V-neckline and a high thigh slit. Keeping accessories minimal once again, she let the denim dress take the spotlight, cohesively complemented by a dramatic blowout hairstyle. But this look takes casual up a notch. It's more dressy and elevated. From the sleek silhouette to the bold slit, the dress embodies confident style to a tee. It’s ideal for brunches where you need to look a bit more put together than a last-minute casual outfit.

Style takeaways

Denim washes are the secret to denim styling and refining how you put across your mood and vibe. It’s a mistake to lump all denim washes into one category. Light washes, like in the first look, are ideal for a relaxed, breezy energy, suitable for cafe hopping and casual daytime outings. On the scale of denim casualness, this sits at the top.

Now, the next is the dark denim washes, like in Namita's second look. The dark shade of blue appears a bit more refined than usual casuals, but still retains the signature cool factor of denim.

So instead of dismissing denim as purely casual, consider adding pieces in varying washes to your wardrobe, for every mood and occasion that is at the intersection of casual comfort.

More about Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She is also one of the judges on Shark Tank India.