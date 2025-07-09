Gigi Hadid to Kriti Sanon: Celebs have a soft spot for denim-on-denim, know the 4 rules for styling

Denim is one of those timeless fabrics that will never truly leave the fashion scene and always stays relevant. Despite being generally perceived as casual, celebrities across industries, be it film, music, or modelling, have repeatedly shown how to style with unmatched oomph. Denim on denim is one of the styling options for denim pieces. It's when you pair two or more denim pieces in a single outfit. Celebrities across the glam industries, from movie, music to modelling, embrace the denim-on-denim trend. (PC: Instagram and Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Commuter core decoded: 6 ways to comfortably style fashion trend that is for all the girls on the go

In fact, some celebs may have a special soft corner for denim in their hearts. In 2019, for supermodel Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday, the theme of her party was ‘Denim and Boots.’ Her guests showed up wearing chic denim overalls. Even her family, sister Bella Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid joined in with standout denim-on-denim looks. Bella wore a denim bustier layered with an oversized denim shirt, while her mother opted for a more formal look with a denim vest and bellbottoms.

The birthday girl, Gigi, however, took the casual route, choosing light-washed denim: a midriff-baring tank top, straight-leg jeans, and layered jewellery. Both sisters opted for straight-leg jeans, a reflection of the denim fit trend back in 2019, which contrasts with the wide-leg and loose silhouettes popular today. But no matter the silhouette or fit, denim always gets the last word in contemporary casual fashion.

The Hadid family at Gigi Hadid's 2019 birthday party.(PC: Pinterest)

Take a leaf out of the celebs' denim-on-denim playbook and get inspired to turn your casual jeans into a full-on glam bombshell moment, because denim is a moment, and it can do both laid-back and legendary. If you want to take denim beyond a last-minute throw-on and give it a more enhanced edge, consider the denim-on-denim style.

Samresh Das, Head of Design at Numero Uno, shared with us a guide covering the key rules of denim on denim style. Here's the guide he shared, along with iconic celeb looks, from Kriti Sanon, Taylor Swift, to Deepika Padukone, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid as your style references:

1. Play with cohesive contrasts

The key to the double-denim look is contrast.

Wear a faded denim jacket with black or grey denim bottoms or dark-wash jeans with a light chambray shirt.

In addition to breaking up the monotony, mixing washes gives your ensemble depth and refinement.

2. Balanced silhouette

When the silhouettes are well-balanced, the double-D trend looks great on everything from cropped jackets, oversized jackets, to boyfriend jeans.

Consider wearing an oversized denim jacket over straight-leg jeans for a casual look. For a more relaxed, Gen Z style, wear baggy jeans. The oversized jacket balances the loose silhouette jeans.

For a structured denim-on-denim look, pair a denim shirt tucked into high-rise jeans.

3. Add accessories and layers

Layering is one of the core basics of denim-on-denim, whether it is different lengths, silhouettes or washes, the style is easily more identifiable with layering.

Accessorising is on a wide spectrum, either can go with a chunky necklace or let it take a back seat as denim-on-denim is already bold on its own, on you, on your vibe.

To downplay the denim-on-denim style, consider a leather belt and a pair of sneakers.

4. Try out different textures