Cardiologist says 'air pollution literally hardens your arteries', explains what causes 'higher risk of heart attack'

Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov said in an August 31 Instagram post, "Here's what's actually affecting your heart — and nobody's talking about it." In the post, Dr Yaranov shared, "After treating thousands of patients with heart failure, these are the things I wish more people knew before it was too late." Air pollution exposure can harm cardiovascular health. Find out how. (Freepik)

In his post, the cardiologist highlighted the often-overlooked factors affecting heart health, including chronic sleep deprivation, air pollution exposure, stress and cortisol overload, gum disease, limited access to healthy food, and poor gut health. He said that cardiovascular well-being goes beyond exercise and diet, encompassing sleep, stress management, environmental factors, and overall lifestyle.

According to Dr Yaranov, “Cardiovascular health isn’t just about exercise and salads. It’s sleep, stress, air, access, and even your gut. Fix the foundation. Not just the numbers.”

Ahead are six things 'actually affecting your heart', as per Dr Yaranov.

1. Chronic sleep deprivation

Dr Yaranov said, “Sleeping 6 hours a night and calling it 'the grind'? Chronic sleep loss raises risk of heart failure, stroke, and sudden death.”

2. Air pollution exposure

He added, “Breathing in exhaust every day on your commute? Air pollution literally hardens your arteries.”

3. Stress and cortisol overload

“Always stressed and just 'pushing through'? Cortisol overload leads to high blood pressure and inflammation,” Dr Yaranov said.

4. Gum disease

He also said, “Haven’t seen a dentist in years? Gum disease = more inflammation = higher risk of heart attack.”

5. Limited access to healthy food

Dr Yaranov added, “Trying to eat healthy but live in a food desert? Lack of access = worse cardiac outcomes, no matter your willpower.”

6. Poor gut health

He concluded, “Ignoring your gut health? Your microbiome helps regulate blood pressure and cholesterol. Feed it right.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.