Cardiologist says maintaining heart health is not rocket science, shares top 13 tips: 'Keep an eye on blood pressure'

In the January 8, 2025 blog on his website Saaol.com, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, said that maintaining heart health is not rocket science, but it does demand consistent care and attention. Keep an eye on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar level.(Shutterstock)

In his blog, the cardiologist shared a list of 'simple yet powerful habits that can nurture your hearts for a lifetime of well-being' – from eating mindfully to cutting back on salt helps keep your blood pressure in check.

He shared, “Nurturing your heart doesn't require drastic changes. Small, consistent efforts in your diet, exercise routine, and lifestyle choices can significantly impact your heart health. Remember, your heart is your constant companion in life's journey, so treat it with love and care. Start today, and let your heart beat to the rhythm of a long, vibrant, and heart-healthy life.”

By incorporating these simple tips, diet, and lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to support your heart health and reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases:

‘Be mindful of portions’

1. Dr Chhajer says you should eat mindfully to fuel your heart the right way. “Our heart loves it when we eat well. But it's not about strict diets; it's about mindful choices,” he says.

2. A balanced diet is also a must. Dr Chhajer says, “Aim for a colourful plate filled with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.”

3. Dr Chhajer swears by healthy fats: “Embrace the goodness of olive oil, avocados, and nuts while limiting saturated fats.”

4. Portion control is key. “Be mindful of portions to prevent overeating and maintain a healthy weight,” he says.

5. Dr Chhajer adds you should limit your salt intake. “Cutting back on salt helps keep your blood pressure in check,” he explains.

6. According to the cardiologist, the more you move, the less stress you have. He says, “Exercise isn't just about sculpting the perfect body; it's a celebration of your heart's strength.”

'Don't forget to sip water throughout the day'

7. Regular workouts are also important. Dr Chhajer says, “Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.”

8. Dr Chhajer explains that to reduce stress, 'incorporate relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation'.

9. He adds, “Stay hydrated: don't forget to sip water throughout the day to support your heart's work.”

10. Sleep matters and 'it is more than just rest; it's a crucial part of heart health', the doctor shares. “Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body's internal clock,” he says.

11. Say no to smoking, and yes to heart health. Dr Chhajer says, “Quit smoking. Kicking the smoking habit is one of the best gifts you can give your heart. Seek support to quit smoking and lower your risk of heart disease. Avoid secondhand smoke: protect yourself from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.”

12. Regular health check-ups also play a role, as the cardiologist says, “Prevention is better than cure, and routine health check-ups are your safety net.” He adds, “Schedule regular health check-ups to monitor your heart health. Keep an eye on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.”

13. Limit alcohol. “Enjoying a drink in moderation is fine, but excessive alcohol can harm your heart. Limit alcohol consumption to maintain a healthy heart,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.