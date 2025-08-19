Cardiologist-approved morning habits that will keep your heart healthy

The first hour after waking up sets the tone for the entire day—and it may also significantly impact your heart health. Busy mornings find us rushing through routines, glued to our screens, or skipping breakfast altogether. However, small, intentional changes made during this critical period can have a profound impact on your cardiovascular health over time. Here’s a breakdown of cardiologist-recommended morning habits that can help reduce your risk of heart disease. Oats with fruits are much more than just a convenient breakfast food; they also provide nutrients.(Adobe Stock)

What are the simple changes for heart health?

Imagine this: Instead of jumping right into social media or emails, you take a moment to breathe. This simple change can have a significant impact on your well-being.

Why is deep breathing so powerful for the heart?

Calms the nervous system: Take just 5-10 minutes to focus on your breath. Deep breathing can reduce stress and anxiety.

Take just 5-10 minutes to focus on your breath. Deep breathing can reduce stress and anxiety. Prepares your body: Gentle breathing awakens your body without putting undue pressure on your heart, which is particularly important in the early morning hours.

Gentle breathing awakens your body without putting undue pressure on your heart, which is particularly important in the early morning hours. Tip: Practice slow breaths—inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth. This tranquil start sets a peaceful tone for your entire day.

Is it good to drink water before eating anything?

"After several hours of sleep, your body is mildly dehydrated. This can affect blood viscosity, making your heart work harder," Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, tells Health Shots.

What are hydration habits?

First drink: Aim to have a glass of plain, room-temperature water within 20 minutes of waking.

Aim to have a glass of plain, room-temperature water within 20 minutes of waking. Benefits: This habit helps rehydrate your body, supports digestion, reduces morning fatigue, and primes your body for the day ahead.

This habit helps rehydrate your body, supports digestion, reduces morning fatigue, and primes your body for the day ahead. Optional: Adding a slice of lemon can be refreshing, but plain water is also a great option. Avoid caffeinated beverages immediately, as they can be dehydrating, especially on an empty stomach.

What is the best breakfast for your heart?

"Skipping breakfast is a common practice, particularly among busy individuals. However, this habit can lead to increased cholesterol, sugar cravings, and poor focus throughout the day," Dr Hiremath explains.

What is a good breakfast for heart patients?

Oats with fruits: Simple and nutritious.

Simple and nutritious. Boiled eggs: Packed with protein.

Packed with protein. Soaked nuts: A great source of healthy fats.

What foods are not allowed on a heart-healthy diet?

Sugary cereals

Deep-fried snacks

Processed bread

"Eating within an hour of waking not only stabilises blood sugar but also keeps your energy levels steady throughout the morning" cardiovascular surgeon advises.

Is working out 15-20 minutes a day good?

"You don't need a lengthy workout to reap the benefits of morning movement. Just 15-20 minutes of light activity can suffice," aortic surgeon mentions.

Movement suggestions:

Walking or jogging: Get those legs moving and enjoy the fresh air.

Get those legs moving and enjoy the fresh air. Stretching or yoga: Great for flexibility and calming the mind.

Great for flexibility and calming the mind. Dancing: Who says mornings can’t be fun? Put on your favourite tunes!

Is it good to exercise every morning?

"Regular physical activity can help manage cholesterol levels, support weight maintenance, and improve your overall mood. Even simple activities like walking the dog or climbing stairs count!" Dr Hiremath notes.

Is morning sunlight more beneficial?

"Morning sunlight serves more than just aesthetic purposes; it plays a pivotal role in regulating your body’s internal clock", cardiovascular surgeon emphasises.

Why is natural light so important?

Improved sleep: Exposure to natural light helps sync your circadian rhythms.

Exposure to natural light helps sync your circadian rhythms. Mood enhancement: Just 10 minutes of sunlight before 9 AM can lower stress levels and boost your mood.

Just 10 minutes of sunlight before 9 AM can lower stress levels and boost your mood. Pro tip: Try spending this time outside—enjoy that glass of water or breakfast on your patio, if possible. It’s a lovely way to nourish your body and connect with nature.

Why is consistency more important than intensity?

Creating heart-healthy routines doesn’t require drastic changes. Cardiologist emphasises that it’s the small, consistent choices that make a significant impact.

Hydrate regularly: Start your day with a glass of water.

Start your day with a glass of water. Eat real food: Opt for wholesome breakfasts.

Opt for wholesome breakfasts. Breathe calmly: Prioritise calmness and stillness.

Prioritise calmness and stillness. Move consistently: Engage in light physical activity every morning.

The power of a morning routine is immense. While it may seem basic, these practices lay the groundwork for a stronger heart and a more balanced life. As heart issues become increasingly prevalent among younger individuals, returning to these simple habits may be one of the best preventive measures you can take.