The secret to healthy lungs in your kitchen? Pulmonologist names 3 spices to strengthen your lungs naturally

Air pollution is worsening in big cities, putting a lot of stress on your lungs. They have to bear all the harmful pollutants, and, in turn, the pulmonary system struggles for healthy breathing. Pulmonary health can be supported by eating certain kitchen spices.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sarat Behera, consultant-director of critical care and Senior Consultant in Pulmonology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, told HT Lifestyle that lungs bear the brunt of these environmental factors, putting them in distress. This is why lungs require natural ‘allies’ for uncompromised functioning and to mitigate the risks of pulmonary diseases

He said, “Although medical action is important for respiratory distress, nature also provides us with very strong allies to keep our lungs healthy and strong. Turmeric, ginger, and garlic are the most popular kitchen staples because they have well-documented medicinal properties. In addition to providing flavour to food, all three foods contain compounds that have specific benefits for lung health.”

But right before sharing the natural benefits, the pulmonologist offered a very important reminder: “They [natural spices] are not a replacement for professional care when appropriate, but these natural supplements remind us that wellness often begins at home and in the kitchen.”

This is crucial to keep in mind as these are just supportive to pulmonary health, not solutions, so they cannot be substituted for professional medical care and treatments.

Having that cleared up, Dr Behera listed out the 3 easily found ingredients in the kitchen, garlic, ginger, and turmeric, and explained how they support pulmonary health, along with the best ways to consume them:

1. Garlic

Garlic: Garlic contains what we call organo-sulfur compounds, which can boost detoxification enzymes while supporting ideal levels of detoxifying nutrients like glutathione and sulfur. It also helps to decrease the symptoms of toxicity, including headaches, blood pressure, and irritability.(pixabay)

Pulmonary benefits:

Garlic has also been defined as a natural antibiotic.

Full of allicin, it reduces inflammation and battles infections that would compromise lung function.

Garlic is also claimed to promote circulation, which helps aid in improved oxygenation throughout the body.

How to consume:

Either have it smashed or grate it and sprinkle it in a salad.(Freepik)

Garlic works best when taken raw or slightly mashed , because heat diminishes its effectiveness.

, because heat diminishes its effectiveness. A few cloves added to salads, soups, or hot tea are a good method to unlock their usefulness.

2. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties(Unsplash)

Pulmonary benefits:

Ginger has been valued in herbal medicine for centuries as a relief from congestion and soothing the airways.

Its anti-inflammatory compounds, particularly gingerol, induce relaxation of the respiratory system, making it easier to breathe through colds, coughs, or even long-term respiratory diseases like asthma.

How to consume:

Ginger tea is one of the time-tested home remedies for many health issues, from indigestion to cold.(Shutterstock)

Ginger tea is a common remedy.

is a common remedy. Chew on fresh slices.

on fresh slices. Mixing it into everyday cooking will offer a subtle, ongoing support.

will offer a subtle, ongoing support. For raw ginger-intolerant individuals, incorporating it into warm infusions with honey makes it both soothing and therapeutic.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is called as the golden spice. (Shutterstock)

Pulmonary benefits:

Turmeric, known commonly as ‘golden spice’, is an antioxidant powerhouse, and contains curcumin, its active ingredient.

Curcumin has been studied for its capacity to decrease oxidative stress and inflammation in the lungs, which can protect against chronic illnesses, such as bronchitis and assist in the recovery process from infection.

How to consume:

Turmeric milk is one of the ways to add turmeric to your diet.(Freepik)

Consume turmeric with a pinch of black pepper to help with curcumin's absorption.

to help with curcumin's absorption. Have a warm glass of turmeric milk before bed.

before bed. Using turmeric to make a sauce for curries or stew, are easy and effective practice.

If you were to ask which spice is superior, there’s actually no ranking among them because all contribute with unique pulmonary benefits with invaluable nutrient profiles. According to the pulmonologist, ‘together', garlic, ginger, and turmeric make a combination of natural cures that can build lung strength and enhance breathing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.