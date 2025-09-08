Nutritionist recommends 14 day 'natural detox drink' for liver cleanse, stress relief and more

In today’s fast-paced life, finding time to take care of yourself can feel like a challenge. Between work, family, and endless responsibilities, self-care often takes a backseat. But sometimes, all it takes is a simple, natural remedy to give your body a much-needed boost. This natural detox beverage aids digestion, flushes out toxins from the liver, and is also beneficial for the skin.(Unsplash)

Holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, Khushi Chhabra has revealed a natural detox beverage - clove water - that is as simple as it is effective. In an Instagram video from September 7, she shared the health benefits of drinking clove water first thing in the morning every day, which ranges from liver detoxification, improved digestion, lung cleansing, to boosting skin radiance as well as helping with stress management. She recommends adding this drink to your morning routine and following it consistently for at least 14 days to see visible results.

Health benefits

According to Khushi, cloves contain a compound called eugenol, which aids in clearing the lungs and improving digestion. It also naturally detoxifies the liver, helping your body flush out toxins and improving overall metabolism. Cloves are also packed with antioxidants that enhance your skin’s radiance, fighting free radicals that cause dullness and early ageing.

In addition to these benefits, the nutritionist also mentions, “Sleep quality will improve and stress will also reduce, because cloves are naturally rich in relaxing properties and they naturally increase the production of melatonin, which is your sleep hormone.”

Directions to make clove water

Khushi’s post also contains steps to make the clove-water concoction. She suggests soaking four to five whole cloves overnight, in a glass of water. The next step is to strain it and drink the water in an empty stomach, the following morning. An alternative process involves boiling the cloves for 5 minutes, letting the concoction cool and sipping the water while it is still warm.

When to drink?

The best time to drink this beverage, as recommended by Khushi, is early in the morning in an empty stomach, in order to get maximum detox benefits. You can also consume it 30 minutes before bedtime in order to stimulate melatonin production for better sleep. The nutritionist suggests continuing this practice every day for 14 days to get the best results.

