Can years of bad sleep be reversed? Scientists say melatonin supplements may help restore DNA damage

Sleep isn’t just a luxury, it’s a vital process that helps our bodies repair and rejuvenate. Researchers have started to uncover how the quality and timing of sleep can affect more than just how rested we feel – it might also affect the very blueprint of our cells: our DNA. A new study from Canada found that melatonin, a hormone known for its role in regulating sleep, might help reverse some of the DNA damage caused by years of poor sleep. Study finds melatonin supplements may enhance DNA repair in night shift workers. (Unsplash)

Melatonin is produced by the pineal gland in our brains when darkness falls. It signals to our bodies that it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep. Beyond its sleep-inducing properties, melatonin is also a powerful antioxidant.

Antioxidants help protect our cells from oxidative stress – a condition in which an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants can damage important cellular components, including DNA. Oxidative DNA damage is thought to contribute to the development of diseases, such as cancer.

Night-shift workers, who often battle irregular sleep patterns and diminished melatonin production due to exposure to artificial light, are at a particularly high risk. Their disrupted sleep cycles can lead to a reduced ability to repair oxidative DNA damage, which might, over time, increase their risk of developing serious health issues.

What the research shows

In the Canadian study, 40 participants who regularly worked night shifts were given either a 3mg melatonin supplement or a placebo before their daytime sleep. The researchers then measured the repair of oxidative DNA damage by analysing levels of a marker known as 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine (8-OH-dG) in urine samples. Higher levels of this marker indicate better DNA repair activity because damaged DNA is being successfully removed from cells.

The study found that during the period of daytime sleep, participants who took melatonin showed an 80% increase in urinary 8-OH-dG compared to those who took the placebo. This result, although described as “borderline statistically significant”, suggests that melatonin may boost the body’s natural DNA repair mechanisms when the sleep schedule is disrupted. However, during subsequent night shifts – when melatonin levels naturally fall – the effect was not observed.

These findings are consistent with earlier research indicating that melatonin not only has antioxidant properties but may also boost specific genes involved in the repair process. Melatonin, then, appears to help the body recognise and get rid of damaged segments of DNA, potentially reducing the long-term risks associated with accumulated cellular damage.

Enhanced repair

When headlines claim that melatonin supplements “reverse DNA damage”, it’s important to understand what that really means. The study does not suggest that melatonin completely erases years of accumulated DNA damage. Instead, it points to melatonin’s potential to enhance the body’s repair capacity.

For people who have suffered from years of poor sleep – whether due to night shifts, insomnia or lifestyle factors – melatonin might help mitigate further damage by improving the efficiency of the body’s natural repair processes.

While the idea of reversing DNA damage is certainly appealing, more research is needed. The study was relatively small, and its participants were exclusively night shift workers – a group with unique challenges regarding sleep and circadian rhythms, the body’s natural 24-hour cycle that controls sleep, wakefulness and eating.

Larger trials, exploring different doses and long-term use, will be crucial to determine whether melatonin supplementation can have a broader application for those who don’t get enough sleep.

What does this mean for you?

The research adds an interesting piece to the puzzle of how sleep and overall health are interconnected. Melatonin supplements are already widely used to help regulate sleep patterns and combat jet lag, but are only available on prescription in the UK.

This new evidence suggests that their benefits might extend beyond just helping you fall asleep – they could also play a role in maintaining the health of your DNA. While melatonin supplements might not completely “reverse” years of DNA damage from poor sleep, they do appear to boost the body’s natural repair processes – a hopeful sign that improved sleep quality, aided by melatonin, could be a key element in our quest for better health.

That said, melatonin is not a magic bullet. A healthy lifestyle, including good sleep hygiene, balanced nutrition and regular exercise, remains essential for protecting your cells from damage.