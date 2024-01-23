Melatonin can help you conquer sleepless nights. Expert reveals ways to intake it

Melatonin, a hormone produced by the body in the dark, regulates our sleep and wake cycles and acts as a natural antioxidant that helps in protecting and improving egg quality. Stress prevents us from sleeping while insufficient sleep exacerbates stress and anxiety levels hence, health experts point out that inadequate sleep can indirectly increase the risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, which could also hinder fertility. Melatonin can help you conquer sleepless nights. Expert reveals how (Photo by Shutterstock)

Though melatonin is a hormone that the body produces naturally, it can also be taken in supplement form as melatonin supplements can reset the circadian rhythm and promote better sleep. However, speaking with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements is essential.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr YongChiat Wong, Group Scientist, Medical and Technical Affairs at P&G Health – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa., explained, “Occasional sleepless can disrupt our lives for a variety of reasons, including increased stress and a variety of other problems. Thankfully, there is a natural and safe supplement that promises a good night's sleep the magical wand that acts as a blessing: Melatonin. Melatonin is an essential body substance for coordinating our sleep cycle. The pineal gland is the primary producer. About 80% of melatonin is produced at night because darkness increases its synthesis.”

He elaborated, “Melatonin regulates sleep primarily by interacting with brain receptors that manage our sleep-wake cycle. It regulates our circadian rhythm, shortens the time it takes to fall asleep and also help you experience deeper, more restorative sleep if you keep a more consistent sleep routine but what happens to our body's hero substance over time? Melatonin production increases in youth but declines with ageing. After the age of 30, we might produce less than half the melatonin we produced as a child. Age and lifestyles change directly affect the occurrence of sleeping problems.”

He suggested, “Some foods, like tart cherries, almonds and grapes also contain small amounts of melatonin. However, melatonin-based supplements have emerged as a popular option to help restore balance for people who battle with sleep disorders or have disruptions in their sleep patterns. With that said, Melatonin supplements are widely accessible over the counter and come in a variety of forms, the most well-known of which being gummies. Melatonin can be a safe and efficient sleep aid when used carefully and in moderation. When consuming melatonin supplements, always consult a healthcare professional, choose the right dosage like 2mg of Melatonin is the optimal dosage for anyone facing occasional sleeplessness, take it at the right time but also use it sparingly.”