Why Malaika Arora swears by clove tea: Health benefits you need to know

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 09, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Malaika Arora shares her new health obsession, clove tea, on Instagram. Cloves offer numerous health benefits, including improved digestion and oral health

Actor Malaika Arora, known for her dedication to fitness, recently took to Instagram to give everyone a glimpse into her new health obsession— clove tea. Now, there are multiple types of teas around, but what is so special about this one?

Malaika's current obession: Clove tea
Cloves, in particular, are known for their various health benefits, including better digestion, packed with anti-inflammatory properties, immune system and oral health. Now, if you do not like to consume cloves straight, infusing them in your tea is a good idea.

“Clove tea is a very good anti-inflammatory, rich in antioxidants and helps in aiding our digestion and also helps reduce acidity. It further aids in oral health by fighting bacteria in our mouth and helps freshen our breath. Being rich in antioxidants, it also enhances our immunity,” notes Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic expert and nutritionist.

Dr Bhushan Bhole, GI surgery and liver specialist, also tells us that clove tea helps our digestion by helping the digestive system secrete enzymes. “Consumpting of cloves is also beneficial if you have tooth ache. It has certain compounds that reduce the gum inflammation and pain, thus giving relief,” he adds.

According to Dr Anjana, the best time to consume clove tea is after half an hour of a meal, as it helps reduce bloating and aids digestion. “Consume it a maximum once or twice a day for best results,” she says.

To quickly whip it at home, bring water to boil and add cloves later. Reduce the heat to low. Let the flavour of the cloves infuse into the for about 10-15 minutes. Strain the tea into a cup and add lemon or honey for extra taste.

