Nutritionist shares 5 superfoods to have while working; know desk diet tips: Lemon water chia seeds to roasted makhana

Long hours at your desk can lead to mindless snacking on chips, biscuits, and sugary drinks. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health, said that over time, these empty calories can drain your energy, affect your focus, and contribute to weight gain and belly fat. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 tips on how to eat right to save yourself from the dangers of sitting all day Smart snacking tips by nutritionist, for people working in office.(Pixabay)

Tanya Khanna said, “You don’t need to stay hungry, but choosing the right superfoods at your desk can help to boost productivity, stay energised, and nourish your body,” as she shared 5 desk diet tips:

1. Nuts and seeds energy bar/trail mix (almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds)

Packed with healthy fats, protein, and micronutrients, nuts and seeds provide steady energy without sugar crashes. Walnuts, in particular, support brain health, while chia seeds keep you full. Try lemon water with a chia seed combination instead of water to control those cravings at work. A homemade nuts and seeds bar bound with jaggery is a high-protein, handy snack.

2. Roasted makhana (foxnuts)

Rich in calcium and protein, makhanas are a light yet wholesome snack. They also help maintain blood sugar balance, making them ideal for long working hours.

Makhana is becoming the go-to snack for health-conscious people.(Shutterstock)

3. Fresh fruits (guava, apples, oranges)

Instead of reaching for a chocolate bar, grab a fruit that satisfies sweet cravings and fulfils your body’s daily fibre requirement. Apples keep energy levels stable, and oranges and guavas are rich in vitamin C, keeping skin healthy and boosting immunity. Also read | Tips to maintain a healthy diet during office hours

4. Green tea/matcha tea

A smart alternative to sugary tea and coffee breaks. Green tea is rich in antioxidants (catechins) that improve focus, metabolism, and alertness without the jittery caffeine crash. Matcha is rich in L-theanine and provides sustained energy release that helps maintain alertness.

5. Yoghurt with flaxseeds

Yoghurt is a probiotic (food for your gut) paired with omega-3-rich flaxseeds, and it is a desk-friendly snack that supports digestion and keeps hunger at bay.

“Healthy snacking doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s about making small, intentional choices that fuel both your body and your workday. Keeping a few of these superfoods handy at your desk can transform mid-day slumps into moments of nourishment and focus. In the long run, these habits add up to better energy, productivity, and overall well-being,” the nutritionist added. Also read | Health tips for desk workers: Doctor shares how to stay active in a sedentary job

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.