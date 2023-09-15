Within the conventional 9-to-5 grind at workplace, challenges arise as the fast-paced work rhythm strains even the most resilient individuals. Individuals who work at a workstation while in a seated position are more inclined to have unhealthy eating habits. Tips to maintain a healthy diet during office hours (Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels)

According to the National Family Health Survey, roughly 10% of Indians, primarily women, consume deep-fried meals on a daily basis and 36% on a weekly basis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus at Dr. Batra’s Healthcare, shared, “The gravitational pull towards readily available, calorie-laden junk food becomes a tempting escape, subtly leading to weight gain and associated health concerns. Such dietary choices take a toll on both productivity and overall well-being. The crux lies in a pivotal choice – to choose sustenance that rejuvenates rather than incapacitates.”

He suggested, “A collection of nutrient-rich alternatives stands ready - nuts, seeds, Greek yogurt, vibrant vegetables, succulent fruits, and the nourishing embrace of whole-grain crackers, each bestowing sustained energy and vitality. Amid the bustling work hours, committing to consuming 3 to 4 liters of water daily can become transformative. By resisting sugary drinks, indulge in herbal teas' comfort instead. Also, by balancing hunger's pull, people can learn that satisfaction doesn't equate to excess. Mindfully embracing smaller portion sizes, aided by smaller plates and bowls, orchestrates moderation's symphony and curbs overindulgence. The intentional nourishment of human bodies can become a declaration of empowerment.”

According to Dr Diti Makhija, Director at QMS MAS, maintaining a healthy diet during office hours is crucial for your well-being and productivity. She recommended some tips to help you stay on track -

1. Drink Adequate Water: Start your day by drinking a glass of water, and aim to continue sipping water throughout the day. Staying hydrated aids in digestion, helps control appetite, and keeps you energised.

2. Healthy Snacking: Instead of reaching for unhealthy snacks, keep a small box of nutritious options handy. Some good choices include a mix of almonds, dates, and raisins. These provide protein, fiber, and essential nutrients to keep you satisfied.

3. Limit Caffeine: While a cup of coffee or tea can provide a quick energy boost, excessive caffeine can lead to hyperacidity and jitters. Consider switching to healthier alternatives like herbal teas or fresh fruit juices.

4. Pack a Balanced Lunch: Prepare your lunch at home whenever possible. Include a variety of foods from different food groups: lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits. This balanced meal will provide sustained energy throughout the day.

5. Healthy Cravings: When you're craving a snack, opt for healthier options. Carry small packets of flavored Makhana (fox nuts) or protein bars. These choices are low in unhealthy fats and sugars and can satisfy your cravings without derailing your diet.

Remember, maintaining a healthy diet during office hours is about making conscious choices and planning ahead. By staying hydrated, snacking wisely, and having a balanced lunch, you'll not only boost your productivity but also promote your overall health.