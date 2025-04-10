Health tips for desk workers: Doctor shares how to stay active in a sedentary job

Working at a desk for a long time can drive us into a sedentary lifestyle devoid of healthy physical activity. When we work at a desk or on a couch for a prolonged period of time without movement, it can lead to multiple health complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anurag Aggarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad said, “Working at a desk for prolonged hours can lead to a sedentary lifestyle, which poses health risks such as obesity, cardiovascular issues, and musculoskeletal problems.” Also read | Sitting on office desk for long hours? Here’s how it’s making you age faster Working at a desk for prolonged hours without movement can lead to a sedentary lifestyle.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anurag Aggarwal further shared a few tips that can help in staying active:

Take frequent breaks:

Stand up and move around every 30-60 minutes. Short walks to the water cooler or stretching exercises at your desk can help alleviate stiffness and improve circulation. Set a timer or use a fitness app to remind you to take these breaks.

Ergonomic setup:

Ensure your workspace is ergonomically friendly. Adjust your chair, desk, and monitor to support good posture, which can minimize strain on your back and neck. Using a standing desk can also encourage more movement throughout the day.

Desk exercises:

Incorporate simple exercises into your routine, such as seated leg lifts, chair squats, or arm stretches. These can be done discreetly and can effectively reduce tension and maintain muscle tone.

Perform simple exercises while being at your desk.(Shutterstock)

Walking meetings:

Opt for walking meetings instead of sitting in a conference room. This not only promotes physical activity but can also enhance creativity and productivity. Take phone calls while standing or walking to further increase your activity levels.

Active commuting:

Consider walking or cycling to work if possible. If you use public transport, try getting off a stop early and walking the rest of the way. This not only adds physical activity to your day but can also reduce stress levels.

Hydration and healthy snacking:

Stay hydrated and choose healthy snacks like nuts or fruits to maintain energy levels. Proper nutrition can support your overall health and well-being, improving focus and productivity.

Use technology:

Utilise apps and wearables to monitor your activity levels and remind you to move. These tools can set goals and track progress, keeping you motivated to stay active.

