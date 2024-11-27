Sitting is the new smoking: Your desk job is destroying your spine. 6 preventive tips to boost spinal health

The sedentary lifestyle prevalent in corporate India is leading to a significant rise in health issues, particularly those related to the spine. Long hours spent sitting at desks, often in ergonomically incorrect postures, are contributing to a surge in spinal disorders that often require surgical intervention. Your office chair could be sending you to the surgeon—Here are 6 ways to prevent it(Photo by Pixabay)

Common spine problems in corporate India:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surbhi Bhagat, Senior Doctor-Super specialty into USG Guided Interventional Pain at ORTHOReNEW Regenexx India Joint, Spine and Sports Clinic, listed the common spine problems in Indian professionals -

1. Degenerative disc disease: The breakdown of the cushioning between vertebrae.

2. Herniated discs: When the soft, inner part of a disc bulges through the outer layer.

3. Facet joint arthritis: Inflammation of the small joints that connect the vertebrae.

4. Spinal stenosis: Narrowing of the spinal canal, putting pressure on nerves.

Risk factors behind spine issues:

Talking about the factors contributing to the rise in surgical interventions, Dr Surbhi Bhagat revealed -

1. Long working hours: Prolonged sitting can lead to muscle weakness, poor posture, and increased pressure on the spine.

2. Lack of physical activity: Sedentary lifestyles contribute to a decline in overall health and fitness, making individuals more susceptible to spine problems.

3. Stressful work environments: High levels of stress can exacerbate physical symptoms and contribute to unhealthy behaviors.

4. Poor ergonomics: Using desks and chairs that are not properly adjusted can strain the spine and lead to discomfort.

Poor or incorrect postures on office chairs are behind the rising spinal issues in India(File Photo)

The impact on corporate India:

1. Increased healthcare costs: The rising prevalence of spine problems is placing a significant burden on the healthcare system.

2. Loss of productivity: Employees suffering from spine pain may experience reduced productivity and absenteeism.

3. Decreased employee morale: Chronic pain can negatively impact employee morale and job satisfaction.

Reduces pain: A 2015 study on 88 university students found that an 8-week stretching and strengthening routine was able to significantly reduce pain caused by poor posture.(Unsplash)

Preventive measures:

Dr Surbhi Bhagat advised -

1. Ergonomic workstations: Ensure that desks and chairs are adjusted to proper height and provide adequate support.

2. Regular breaks: Take short breaks every hour to stretch and move around.

3. Physical activity: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, even if it's just a short walk or a quick workout.

4. Mindfulness and stress management: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or yoga to improve overall well-being.

Preventive measures for long hours of sitting

According to Dr Surbhi Bhagat, long hours of sitting can contribute to various health problems, including spine issues. She elaborated upon the preventive measures you can take -

1. Ergonomic Adjustments

Desk and chair height: Ensure your desk and chair are at the right height so your elbows are at a 90-degree angle when typing.

Ensure your desk and chair are at the right height so your elbows are at a 90-degree angle when typing. Lumbar support: Use a lumbar cushion to support your lower back.

Use a lumbar cushion to support your lower back. Monitor placement: Position your monitor at eye level to avoid neck strain.

2. Regular Breaks

Get up and move: Take short breaks every hour to stand, stretch, or walk around.

Micro-breaks: Even a few minutes of movement can help alleviate stiffness and fatigue.

3. Physical Activity

Regular exercise: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, such as walking, cycling, or swimming.

Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, such as walking, cycling, or swimming. Strength training: Build strong core muscles to support your spine.

4. Posture

Maintain good posture: Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed and your feet flat on the floor.

Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed and your feet flat on the floor. Avoid slouching: Slouching can strain your back and neck muscles.

5. Workplace Ergonomics

Ergonomic keyboard and mouse: Use equipment designed to reduce strain on your wrists and forearms.

Use equipment designed to reduce strain on your wrists and forearms. Footrest: If needed, use a footrest to keep your feet supported.

6. Lifestyle Changes

Healthy diet: Eat a balanced diet to maintain overall health and support your body's function.

Eat a balanced diet to maintain overall health and support your body's function. Hydration: Stay hydrated throughout the day to prevent fatigue and muscle stiffness.

Stay hydrated throughout the day to prevent fatigue and muscle stiffness. Stress management: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or deep breathing.

Remember, prevention is key. By implementing these measures, you can significantly reduce the risks associated with long hours of sitting.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.