Nutritionist shares 5 tips on how to eat right to save yourself from the dangers of sitting all day

Much of the day looks like we are glued to chairs (and screens). It’s a no-brainer what sitting all day does to your health, a breeding ground for concerning health conditions. But with appropriate nutrition, you can fight the demerits of sitting all day. Sitting all day is the first indication of a sedentary lifestyle, causing issues like weight gain.(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Sitting is ageing you rapidly: Doctor reveals how it's adding to your age and what you can do to slow it

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Udeshi, Consultant, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, shared how modern-day desk jobs, and even otherwise prolonged sitting, take a major toll on our health.

She said, “Today, most of us spend the majority of our day sitting, whether at a desk, in meetings, or commuting. While this sedentary lifestyle is often unavoidable, it can lead to sluggishness, weight gain, and even chronic health issues. The right nutrition can help with some of the effects of sitting too long. Being a desk warrior doesn’t mean sacrificing your health. With intentional food choices and mindful habits, you can support your body and brain, even when you’re sitting all day.”

Good nutrition is the way forward, the first line of defence in mitigating the ill consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Pooja Udeshi shared these 5 nutrition-related tips that help safeguard your health if you sit for long hours during the day:

1. Start with a balanced breakfast

Mixed berry oatmeal is one of the healthy breakfast ideas.(Shutterstock)

Avoid: Skipping breakfast or on the go carbohydrates dense option can cause energy crashes mid-morning.

Skipping breakfast or on the go carbohydrates dense option can cause energy crashes mid-morning. Ideal option: Instead, aim for a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates (like oats or whole grain toast), protein (eggs, yoghurt, or nut butter), and healthy fats (avocado or chia seeds). This combination fuels your brain and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. Focus on nutrient-dense meals

Since desk jobs often involve less physical movement, every bite should count.

Choose meals rich in fibre, lean protein, and healthy fats to keep you full longer without excess calories.

For example, grilled chicken/paneer salad with olive oil, burrito bowls with roasted vegetables, or lentil soup with whole grain toast.

3. Avoid the snack trap

Avoid eating chips or other processed foods.(Freepik)

Mindless snacking is a common problem of desk life.

Keep junk food out of sight and stock up on healthier options like mixed nuts, fruit, roasted chickpeas, or hummus with veggies.

If you're truly hungry between meals, a protein-rich snack can help you stay focused and avoid the post-lunch slump.

4. Hydration is non-negotiable

Dehydration can often disguise itself as hunger or fatigue.

Keep a water bottle at your desk and sip throughout the day. Herbal teas or infused water (with lemon, cucumber, or mint) are great ways to stay hydrated without added sugars.

Aim for at least 6–8 glasses of water daily.

5. Limit caffeine and sugar

Avoid having too much coffee.(Pixabay)

While that third cup of coffee or sugary snack may feel like a quick fix for a slow afternoon, it can lead to energy crashes later.

Stick to 1–2 cups of caffeine in the morning and opt for naturally energising snacks like fruit or yoghurt.

6. Mindful eating matters

It’s easy to eat while staring at your screen, but this often leads to overeating.

Step away from your desk for meals when possible.

Even five minutes of mindful eating can improve digestion and help you feel more satisfied.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.