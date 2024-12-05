Is your pregnancy putting your lungs at risk? 5 tips to manage COPD risks for all moms-to-be

Are you struggling with respiratory issues while pregnant? COPD may be the culprit! It is a chronic lung condition that can have a significant impact on your and the baby’s well-being. Breathe easy, mom-to-be: Simple tips to combat COPD while pregnant.(Photo by Mom Junction)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manju Gupta - Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Noida, explained, “Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of lung condition. It is progressive. An individual with COPD may experience persistent difficulties in breathing. This can be due to a range of factors like obstruction in the airflow, inflammation and significant damage to the lungs, smoking cigarettes, and being heavily exposed to harmful substances. Lung conditions like COPD can be caused by various habits and factors.”

She revealed, “Over time, COPD can lead to severe complications such as respiratory failure, lung infections, and cardiovascular diseases. Pregnant women should be cautious as they are more prone to lung conditions like COPD during their pregnancy. COPD can have a significant impact on their pregnancy as well as the fetus. This can include complications like premature birth, low birth weight, and delayed development in the baby. This is why it becomes crucial for pregnant women to take proactive steps to lower their risk of COPD.”

Prevention is the biggest weapon in fight against COPD, say experts (Pic for representation)

Tips to manage COPD during pregnancy

1. Avoid triggers: Multiple things can trigger your symptoms. This is why it becomes essential to identify your triggers. Triggers can usually include smoke, dander, dust, and allergens that are present in the environment. Keeping your house or surroundings clean can make a significant difference in managing COPD during pregnancy. Consider installing an air purifier in your bedroom or hall for proper ventilation.

2. Prenatal care: During the pregnancy, make sure you consistently go for doctor visits without fail. This can help you monitor the functioning of your lungs and also your overall health. Make sure you inform all types of symptoms you may experience for timely intervention.

3. Stay physically active: Being physically active during the pregnancy can be beneficial. However, one should consider consulting a doctor before starting their workout regime. Your doctor may evaluate your health status and the fetus and recommend it accordingly. Light and low-impact activities like yoga, meditation, and long walks can help stay active while enhancing your lung functions. This can be significantly beneficial in improving the overall capacity of your lungs.

4. Breathing exercises: Practicing deep breathing exercises during pregnancy can offer a range of health benefits. This can include techniques like deep breathing exercises, yoga and meditation. It can not only improve your quality of life but also your lung functions. These techniques can also help manage stress and anxiety which can be the potential triggers of your COPD.

Yoga during pregnancy is not only believed to be safe but also to be a diverse form of exercise. Women go through a lot of physical discomfort during pregnancy and Yoga encourages flexibility, mental clarity and concentrated breathing to counter this. Prenatal Yoga is healthy for pregnant women and their unborn children, according to numerous studies and researches.(Yan Krukau)

5. Monitor your symptoms: Tracking your symptoms is essential to managing COPD, particularly during pregnancy. Regularly monitoring your symptoms like coughing, wheezing, difficulties in breathing, fatigue, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath can help identify patterns and potential triggers. Understanding and recognizing these triggers in advance can help manage this condition effectively. Ensure that you discuss these symptoms with your doctor during the appointments for proper diagnosis. Recognising the early signs of COPD during pregnancy can lead to early detection and timely intervention.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.