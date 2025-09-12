Passive smoking can increase lung cancer risk? Pulmonologist lists 5 ways it can harm your lungs

It is a common misconception that cigarettes affect your lungs only when you light one. Often, passive smoking can equally harm you. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, critical care and pulmonology head, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Passive smoking, also called secondhand smoke, exposes non-smokers to the same toxic chemicals that active smokers inhale. This hidden danger significantly affects lung health, especially in children, the elderly, and those with existing respiratory conditions.” Also read | Expert on how quitting tobacco improves health in just 20 minutes to 20 years: ‘Risk of heart disease drops to half’ Passive smoking affects lungs.(Unsplash)

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover further shared how passive smoking can affect your lungs:

1. Secondhand smoke contains hundreds of toxins

Cigarette smoke carries more than 7,000 chemicals, including carbon monoxide, ammonia, and arsenic. At least 70 of these are proven carcinogens. When inhaled passively, these toxins irritate the airways, reduce lung function, and increase the risk of chronic respiratory illness.

2. It raises the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers

Many people assume only smokers develop lung cancer, but passive smoking can be equally dangerous. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that secondhand smoke causes thousands of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers every year. Continuous exposure, even in small amounts, significantly increases risk.

Passive smoking can increase lung cancer risk.(Freepik)

3. Children are the most vulnerable

Young lungs are still developing, making children more susceptible to damage from toxic smoke. Passive smoking in kids has been linked to asthma, bronchitis, ear infections, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Doctors warn that even short-term exposure can trigger breathing problems in sensitive children. Also read | 10 wellness, health tips for people trying to quit smoking and working on having strong lungs

4. Indoor spaces make exposure worse

Smoke lingers in enclosed areas such as homes, cars, or offices, even if windows are open. This thirdhand smoke such as toxic residue left on furniture, curtains, and clothes can continue to affect non-smokers long after a cigarette has been extinguished.

5. No level of exposure is safe

Unlike air pollution, where exposure levels matter, with tobacco smoke there is no safe threshold. Even brief exposure can irritate the lungs and harm cardiovascular health. The only real protection is a 100% smoke-free environment. Also read | Coughs to COPD: Recognising warning signs of lung damage and tips to combat tobacco addiction

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.