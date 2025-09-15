Are you tired of tossing and turning? Pulmonologist shares 13 tips to manage sleep apnea without a CPAP

Sleep apnea is a medical condition in which a person experiences a disrupted breathing pattern which also hampers sleep quality. One common treatment is the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. This method involves wearing a mask connected to a machine that gently blows air to keep the airways open while you sleep. However, some people find this uncomfortable or not right for them. If you are looking for other ways to manage sleep apnea effectively, check out these expert-recommended techniques that may help you breathe easier and improve your sleep quality. How to deal with sleep apnea without CPAP?(Adobe Stock)

How can I understand if I have sleep apnea?

Before we dive into alternative methods, let’s briefly cover what sleep apnea is. Basically, it's a disorder where your breathing is interrupted during sleep. “This can happen due to a blockage of the airways, known as obstructive sleep apnea, or because your brain fails to signal your muscles to breathe, known as central sleep apnea,” Dr Arvind Kate, pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Some of the side effects of sleep apnea include poor sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and increased risk of serious health issues like heart disease and diabetes, according to the American Heart Association.

What does CPAP therapy do?

CPAP therapy stands for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure therapy. It is a common treatment for sleep apnea. This therapy uses a machine that sends a steady stream of air through a mask covering your nose and sometimes your mouth while you sleep. The airflow keeps your airways open, which prevents breathing pauses that happen with sleep apnea.

By keeping your airway open, CPAP therapy helps you sleep better, reduces daytime tiredness, and lowers the risk of serious health problems linked to sleep apnea, like heart disease and high blood pressure. Many people find that it improves their overall health and leads to a more restful night’s sleep.

Lifestyle changes for sleep apnea

Making lifestyle changes can help reduce symptoms of sleep apnea, as per the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute. Here are some simple changes you might think of:

Weight management: If you’re carrying extra pounds, losing even a small amount of weight can result in improvements in your sleep apnea symptoms. Excess weight can contribute to airway obstruction during sleep. Consider incorporating a balanced diet and regular exercise into your routine to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. Sleep position matters: Did you know that sleep position can impact your apnea? People who sleep on their backs may experience more airway obstructions, according to Sleep Medicine Reviews. Try sleeping on your side! You can even invest in a special pillow to help keep you in this position throughout the night. Elevate your head: Elevating the head of your bed can also help reduce sleep apnea episodes. Raise your bed by a few inches or use a wedge pillow. This position can help keep your airways open while you sleep, as per the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute. Limiting alcohol and tobacco: Alcohol and smoking can worsen your sleep apnea, as per Tobacco-Induced Diseases. Alcohol relaxes the throat muscles, which can lead to more obstruction. Consider cutting back or quitting altogether for better sleep quality.

Can breathing exercises treat sleep apnea?

Breathing exercises can help manage sleep apnea. Dr Arvind Kate shares some techniques that may improve your breathing and lead to better sleep quality:

Lip breathing: This technique can help improve your breathing efficiency. To practice, inhale deeply through your nose for two counts and then exhale slowly through pursed lips (like you're blowing out a candle) for four counts as per the American Lung Association. This simple exercise can promote better airflow and lung capacity.

This technique can help improve your breathing efficiency. To practice, inhale deeply through your nose for two counts and then exhale slowly through pursed lips (like you're blowing out a candle) for four counts as per the American Lung Association. This simple exercise can promote better airflow and lung capacity. Diaphragmatic breathing: Focusing on using your diaphragm effectively can also enhance your breathing quality. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Breathe in deeply through your nose, ensuring your abdomen rises while your chest remains still. Exhale slowly. Practice this regularly to strengthen your breathing mechanics as per the American Lung Association.

Can throat exercises help with sleep apnea?

Mouth and throat exercises can help reduce sleep apnea. These exercises strengthen the muscles around your airway, which may help prevent blockages while you sleep.

Here are some exercises to try:

Oral appliance therapy: "These are custom-made devices designed to reposition the jaw and tongue to keep your airway open. Consult with your dentist or a sleep specialist to see if this option is suitable for you", says the pulmonologist. Throat exercises: Strengthening your throat and tongue muscles can help reduce snoring and airway obstruction. Try exercises like repeatedly saying “ah” for 20 seconds or doing tongue stretches. These exercises may sound silly, but they can strengthen the muscles around your airway. Make a relaxing sleep environment: Your bedroom should be a sleep sanctuary. Ensure it’s calm, dark, and quiet. Consider blackout curtains, earplugs, or white noise machines if you’re easily disturbed. A serene ambience can significantly improve your sleep quality, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Set a sleep routine: Consistency is key! Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help regulate your body's internal clock. Try to wind down before bed by engaging in calming activities like reading or meditating.

Seek professional help for sleep apnea

If you think you have sleep apnea or show symptoms, it’s important to get help from a professional. Here are some key steps to take: