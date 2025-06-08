Ashton Hall is in India, we look at benefits of mouth taping that reduces sleep apnea and help with quality of sleep

An ice facial in Saratoga water to jump-start his day at the crack of dawn followed by meditation and a pump at the gym, if you’ve been scrolling on Instagram, you know exactly who we’re talking about - wellness and lifestyle influencer Ashton Hall. He is now in India and recently brought his brand of fitness to the country with a special Insta Reel that shows him running on the streets with his fans. Mouth taping is a new trend going viral on social media that can have some positive benefits

With over 16.8 million followers and his most viral Day In My Life reel raking in over 80 million views, Ashton has courted controversy with his somewhat extreme steps and even birthed several parody videos. But, he has also prompted other wellness influencers to adopt his mouth-taping habit, while posting about it.

But what is mouth taping? And are there any benefits to this practice? With Ashton's presence in the city, we speak to health experts to understand this wellness trend.

“This new sleeping trend consists of taping one’s mouth shut to promote breathing through the nose when you are sleeping,” explains Dr Chaitanya Kulkarni, Consultant, General Medicine, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai. The tape is placed from the upper lip to the bottom lip reaching the chin. It can be placed vertically or horizontally so that your mouth is closed during your entire sleep duration.

A special tape is used that is porous and is safe to use on human skin as the adhesive can cause irritation or an allergic reaction.

Some of the main benefits of mouth taping are that it reduces sleep apnea and snoring while bettering the quality of sleep. It can also benefit those who suffer from issues like dry mouth, bad breath, gum and cavity disease, help in increased oxygen intake, etc.

However, Dr Akshay Budhraja, HOD, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, says, “Mouth taping is undertaken by several adults who face issues with sleep. They do it on the suggestions of friends, relatives and now, social media. Studies have been conducted to determine the benefits, but the sample sizes were too small. The benefits are not clinically proven but there is a lot of ongoing research on this trend.”

If you are going to give this trend a try, Dr Kashmira Jhala, Consultant Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, suggests:

Try it in the daytime: The most important part while opting/starting with mouth taping treatment is that one should first begin with it during daytime. A small window of 15-20 minutes during the daytime should be tried to become comfortable with taping.

The most important part while opting/starting with mouth taping treatment is that one should first begin with it during daytime. A small window of 15-20 minutes during the daytime should be tried to become comfortable with taping. Get a medical examination: An examination by a pulmonologist or a sleep specialist helps with understanding the underlying sleep disorders, lung diseases, polyps or any other reasons that are obstructing the upper airway. This information helps the patient and the doctor determine the usage and frequency for opting mouth taping treatment.

What are the negative effects of mouth-taping?

Difficulty Breathing: If you find it difficult to breathe through your nose even with mouth taping, it

could indicate that there's an underlying issue obstructing nasal airflow.

Dry Mouth: Experiencing excessive dryness in your mouth despite taping may suggest that you're still mouth breathing during sleep or that the tape isn't effectively keeping your mouth closed.

Discomfort or Skin Irritation: If the adhesive from the tape causes skin irritation or discomfort, it might indicate that the tape method isn't suitable for you or that you need to try a different type of tape.

Persistent Snoring or Sleep Disruptions: Continued snoring or frequent sleep disruptions despite mouth taping could signify that the method isn't effectively addressing your breathing issues during sleep.

Waking up with a Sore Throat: If you consistently wake up with a sore throat despite taping, it could suggest that mouth breathing is still occurring during sleep, contributing to throat dryness and irritation.

Inputs by Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant, Sleep Medicine Expert, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai