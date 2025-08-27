Think vaping is a safer alternative to smoking? Doctor reveals the dangers of vaping: ‘Best option is to quit’

Think vaping does not do as much damage as smoking tobacco? Think again. E-cigarettes are often marketed as the ‘cleaner’ alternative to smoking, that is not as harmful to your lungs and heart. Doctor reveals that vaping is not a safer alternative to smoking.(Unsplash)

However, research shows that this notion is extremely misleading as the vapour you inhale is not just harmless flavoured mist - it is a cocktail of nicotine paired with heavy metals and toxic chemicals that can wreak havoc in your body. Far from being a risk-free substitute, vaping carries its own set of serious health threats, including addiction, elevated blood pressure, and damage to the heart and lungs.

Double board-certified physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, Dr. Kunal Sood, is breaking the myth of ‘safer smoking’, revealing the dangers of vaping and emphasizing that it is not a safe alternative to traditional smoking. In an Instagram video he posted on August 25, Dr. Sood detailed how e-cigarettes affect your overall wellbeing and also recommended ways to quit your bad habit.

Health risks linked to vaping

Dr. Sood explains, “The vapor you inhale isn't just water. It's a mix of nicotine, heavy metals, and toxic chemicals.” Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, the chief component of tobacco that gets you addicted to smoke breaks, and vapes aren’t exempt from the same trap - they sneak it in under the guise of being ‘safer.’ Besides fuelling addiction, nicotine is also detrimental to heart health as it raises blood pressure and increases heart rate, in addition to damaging developing brains and causing long-term lung complications.

According to Dr. Sood, even nicotine-free vapes aren’t any better - “The chemical byproducts created when the liquid is heated can cause inflammation and increased risk of both heart and lung disease.” A report published in Johns Hopkins Medicine, with inputs from cardiologist Michael Joseph Blaha, explains the mechanism of e-cigarettes - the aerosol that you inhale is created by heating nicotine with flavourings and other chemicals. While traditional tobacco cigarettes contain 7,000 chemicals, a lot of which are toxic, Blaha claims, “There’s almost no doubt that vaping exposes you to fewer toxic chemicals than smoking traditional cigarettes.”

“The best option is to quit vaping”

According to Dr. Sood’s advice, quitting is the best option and this can be done through nicotine replacement therapy, prescription medications, and behavioral support. He also mentions that the damage done to lungs and heart health can be improved through lifestyle changes like a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate hydration. He also recommends natural lung probiotics that have been proven to aid recovery. These probiotics support overall lung health by supporting healthy inflammatory responses and improving the immune system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.