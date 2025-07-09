Search
Sale of tobacco near schools, colleges must be banned: Delhi minister to officials

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 11:22 PM IST

The minister directed officials to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of schools and colleges.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday directed officials to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of schools and colleges, as part of intensified anti-drug efforts in east Delhi.

The minister stated that preventive action and public awareness were key to protecting the youth from falling into the trap of addiction.(HT Photo)
Chairing a review meeting on the ongoing anti-drug campaign in the district, Singh instructed the police, district administration, and departments of health, education, women and child development, as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau officials, to step up vigilance in identified high-risk areas, an official statement said.

Singh also asked officials to keep a close watch on identified dark spots, public parks, and toilets where drug use is suspected to be prevalent.

Stressing the need to monitor medical stores and outlets selling products that may be misused for substance abuse, the minister stated that preventive action and public awareness were key to protecting the youth from falling into the trap of addiction.

"Police, school administrations and local communities must work together to keep children safe. Prohibiting tobacco sales near schools is a vital step in this direction," Singh said.

The meeting also explored steps such as installing open gyms in parks, expanding skill development programmes, opening new de-addiction centres, and running awareness campaigns for parents to help them identify signs of substance use in children.

Singh urged universities in Delhi to establish 'drug-free clubs' and formally declare their campuses as drug-free zones.

He also recommended appointing nodal officers in schools to lead sensitisation programmes and forming student volunteer groups to promote awareness in high-risk areas.

