Cardiologist warns vaping isn't safer than smoking, can be even worse: 'Not the harmless habit it’s marketed to be'

According to cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, research shows that vaping can be just as harmful as smoking, ‘and sometimes even worse.’ He said that vaping has become increasingly popular, especially among younger generations, and while some people might view vaping as a safer alternative to smoking, it's essential to consider the potential risks. Also read | Cigarette smoking vs vaping: Are e-cigarettes actually a safer alternative? Dr Alok Chopra said that vaping can be just as harmful as smoking and sometimes even worse. (Freepik)

Dangers of vaping

In the video he posted on Instagram on May 28, Dr Chopra said, “Do you think vaping is safer than smoking? You might want to hear this before your next puff. Vaping is a silent threat, especially dangerous for younger lungs, the developing brain and your long-term health.”

'Vaping can be just as harmful as smoking'

He went on to add: “Research shows that vaping can be just as harmful as smoking and sometimes even worse.” Dr Chopra shared the health risks of vaping and said, “It can lead to respiratory issues, mental health disturbances, nicotine addiction, and even impact your fertility and sex drive, or cause coughing, throat irritation, irreversible lung damage, popcorn lung disease, COPD, and even cancer. Some vape liquids even carry some heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead, leading to bigger health issues.”

Dr Chopra added that it is not just the lungs, vaping causes brain disruption, attention loss, memory problems, poor impulse control, mood changes, sleep disturbance, raised blood pressure, elevated heart rate, early heart risks, and cardiovascular danger.

Vaping is more ‘addictive’

He further said, “Now is the scary part: vaping feels more socially acceptable at parties, in rooms, indoors. People pull out a vape and puff away, almost non-stop. And while vaping might seem less harmful, the frequency makes up for it. You are probably vaping way more than someone who smokes. Making it even more addictive. The silver lining? Once you stop, your lungs can heal from vaping damage in around three years, but some scars may still never go away. So before you say it is just vapour, ask yourself: is it really worth the risk?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.