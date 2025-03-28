What happens to your body after each cigarette? Doctor explains smoking's disturbing effect

Smoking cigarette is a harmful habit and can affect each and every part of the body. Prolonged tobacco consumption can lead to increased risk of cancer and heart diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Nayar, principal director and HOD, chest and respiratory diseases, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “Thousands of chemicals released from burning tobacco start their damaging journey even if one has taken a puff. There are many serious harms from smoking that occur much sooner. In fact, smoking has numerous immediate health effects on every organ of the body including the brain. respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, immune and metabolic systems.” Also read | Colorectal cancer and smoking: Surgeon explains link, prevention tips Prolonged tobacco consumption can lead to increased risk of cancer and heart diseases.(Pexels)

Higher levels of stress

“There is a misconception among smokers that smoking reduces stress. On the contrary, on average, smokers have higher levels of stress than non-smokers. Nicotine present in cigarettes initially increases dopamine transmission which results initially in pleasant feeling, but the subsequent decrease in dopamine leaves the smoker craving more cigarettes and hence the dependence,” explained Dr Sandeep Nayar.

Know how smoking can affect your body.(Shutterstock)

Lung diseases

"Smoke also increases goblet cell growth resulting in mucus production. Dry hacking cough due to irritation of airway may become troublesome at times. Smoke can also damage alveoli in lungs leading to Emphysema or COPD. From lungs smoke can enter bloodstream damaging the lining of blood vessels and predisposing smokers to risk of blood clotting and atherosclerosis and even heart attacks," the doctor added.

Cancer

It is well-known that smoking increases the risk of cancers and leads to painful death. “Smoking is known to cause a number of cancers including, lung cancer, oral, liver, pancreatic and stomach cancer. Even blood cancer like leukaemia, bladder and cervical cancers are reported,” Dr Sandeep Nayar added.

Organ damage

The doctor highlighted the effect of smoking on the organs of the body. "Smoking is known to cause both short term as well as long term damage to the organs. Some of them are reversible but some are irreversible damage to the organs," he added.

