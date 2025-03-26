Can smoking, alcohol and caffeine sabotage fertility in men and women? Doctor spills the beans

While tobacco consumption, caffeine and alcohol intake has become unhealthy coping mechanisms for stress, it is essential to understand how they can affect our reproductive system. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, infertility & IVF expert, founder, Advance Fertility & Gynecology Centre said, “Poor lifestyle choices can lead to disruption in various fertility processes such as hormonal imbalances etc. One should take into account how smoking, alcohol, and caffeine may impact reproductive functions, possibly risking fertility chances, both in men and women.” Know how smoking, drinking and caffeine consumption can affect fertility.(Shutterstock)

Can smoking affect fertility?

Dr. Kaberi Banerjee highlighted the ill-effects of smoking on reproductive health, for both men and women. "Smoking increases oxidative stress and DNA damage in men, lowering production, motility, and form of sperm, thus reducing fertility further and risking erectile dysfunction. In women, smoking may raise the risk of decreasing the reserve of the ovary, suppress the endocrine imbalance, and show a negative effect over ovulation related to premature menopause and a lower possibility towards spontaneous conception. Apart from that, cigarette smoke contains many toxic factors that can damage the fallopian tube to the extent of giving rise to an ectopic pregnancy."

How alcohol consumption can affect fertility:

"Alcohol can suppress the fertility of both men and women and its impact increases with chronic and excessive consumption. Excessive consumption of alcohol can produce irregular menstrual cycles in women or even disturb ovulation, thereby making conception more challenging. Alcohol reduces testosterone levels and damages sperm production in men, and chronic consumption can even lead to shrinking testicles," Dr. Kaberi Banerjee explained. She further added that while occasional alcohol consumption may not have such drastic effects, it is essential to refrain from alcohol during conception.

Caffeine and fertility:

Dr Kaberi Banerjee said, "Overconsumption of caffeine has the potential to negatively impact fertility among both men and women. Individuals can drink about 1-2 cups of coffee on a daily basis, however anything over that can be harmful. Over 3-4 cups may result in hormonal imbalance, irregular periods, and reduced chances of implantation success with a higher risk of miscarriage." The doctor added that excessive caffeine can reduce testosterone levels and quality and motility of semen in men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.