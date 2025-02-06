Caffeine during periods? Here’s what you need to know

Caffeine consumption during menstruation has long been a topic of interest, with varying opinions on its impact. While moderate caffeine intake is generally considered safe for most individuals, it is important to understand how it may affect the body during periods. The unexpected link between caffeine and period pain: Should you cut back?(File Photo)

Should you skip your daily coffee during your period?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajeet KR Srivastava, VP-R&D Compliances at Peesafe, shared, “Caffeine, known for its stimulating effects, can sometimes exacerbate certain period symptoms such as anxiety, mood swings, and even cramps due to its potential to increase the production of cortisol- the stress hormone but the effects and intensity can vary from person to person.”

He revealed, “For many, caffeine can contribute to a sense of alertness and focus, which may be helpful during the fatigue that often accompanies menstruation. However, excessive intake might lead to dehydration, which might worsen bloating or cramps. Additionally, caffeine is a known diuretic, meaning it increases the frequency of urination and can contribute to fluid imbalance if not consumed mindfully.”

While some may choose to reduce their caffeine intake during their period to manage symptoms, it is key to remember that each body is different. Dr Ajeet advised, “What works for one individual may not work for another, so it's essential to listen to your body and adjust accordingly. If you're experiencing significant discomfort or have specific health concerns, consulting with a healthcare professional can provide personalised guidance. In summary, caffeine doesn’t need to be avoided entirely during periods, but moderation and awareness of how it affects your body can make a difference in managing your overall well-being.”

Caffeine and period cramps: Friend or foe?

Bringing her expertise to the same, Bhakti Kapoor, Nutritionist MSC at Food Science and Nutrition, said, “For many, caffeine is a daily ritual, providing an energy boost and enhancing focus. However, its effects during menstruation can be a double-edged sword. While a moderate intake may help combat fatigue, excessive consumption can exacerbate common period symptoms. A 2020 study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology Science revealed that women with higher caffeine intake reported increased severity of dysmenorrhea (painful periods), emphasizing the need for mindful consumption.”

She cautioned, “Caffeine’s diuretic properties can lead to dehydration, potentially worsening bloating and water retention—two common menstrual concerns. Additionally, it triggers the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that may intensify mood swings and anxiety already heightened by hormonal fluctuations. On the flip side, moderate caffeine intake—up to 200 mg per day (around two cups of coffee)—can offer benefits by improving alertness and focus during menstruation. Opting for gentler alternatives such as green tea or matcha provides a milder caffeine boost along with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation.”

Bhakti Kapoor added, “As a nutritionist, I personally choose to limit my caffeine intake to 2 cups of black coffee per day, without added sugar, to enjoy its benefits without unwanted side effects. Listening to your body's response to caffeine throughout your cycle is key. Switching to decaffeinated options or herbal teas like chamomile can promote relaxation and support overall menstrual well-being. Finding the right balance can help you manage your period symptoms more effectively while still enjoying your favorite beverages.”

Echoing that caffeine consumption during menstruation is a frequently discussed topic, raising concerns about its benefits and drawbacks, Mahipal Singh, Founder and CEO of Revaa said, “Caffeine can provide a fast energy boost and may help reduce headaches. Excessive consumption, on the other hand, has the potential to exacerbate symptoms such as anxiety, restlessness, or dehydration, which can cause cramping and pain.”

Bloating is another typical period-related problem and since coffee has diuretic characteristics, it may contribute to fluid retention, making the bloating feel more severe. Mahipal Singh suggested, “To manage these effects, moderation is essential. Some people may benefit from replacing high-caffeine beverages with soothing alternatives such as herbal teas, which promote hydration and relaxation without overstimulating the body. Caffeine affects each body differently, so pay attention to how yours does. It is possible to lessen discomfort and encourage a more enjoyable menstruation experience by being aware of these effects and making deliberate choices. A well-rounded approach that include nourishing foods and enough water will improve your general mood throughout your cycle.”

